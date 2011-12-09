* Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support against limited arrivals. According to trade sources about 1.90 lac bags (90 kg each) arrived in the mandies of Madhya Pradesh State. * Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against limited selling. * Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Friday Previous Market delivery 21,700-22,400 21,500-22,200 (Auction price) Market delivery 21,900-22,500 21,700-22,250 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 1000 21,700-22,400 21,900-22,500 Friday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 22,800 Ambika Solvex 22,700 Bajrang Extractions 22,250 Betul Oils 22,450 Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 23,000 Divya Jyoti Industries 22,350 General Foods 22,850 Gujarat Ambuja 22,300 Indian Rubber 22,500 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours -- ITC -- Khandwa Oils 22,600 Khaitan Agro Industries 22,650 & 22,850 Krishana Oil 22,600 Kriti Industries 22,900 Lakhmi Solvex 22,950 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 22,900 Prakash Solvex 22,350 Premier Proteins -- Rama Phopsphates 22,900 Ruchi Soya Industries 22,850 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 22,500 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Friday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 58,400-58,500 58,300-58,400 Soyoil solvent market delivery 58,700-58,800 58,600-58,700 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 61,300-61,400 61,200-61,300 Soyoil refined market delivery# 61,500-61,600 61,400-61,500 Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1010-1080 1010-1080 Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1090 1090 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Friday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 17,600-17,650 17,300-17,350 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 17,450-17,500 17,150-17,200 FOR Kakinada delivery 17,550-17,600 17,250-17,300 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 16,300-16,350 16,000-16,050 Spot ( 48% protein) 16,400-16,450 16,100-16,150 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 359-360 353-354 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 362-363 356-357 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 364-365 358-359 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 350-351 344-345 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 352-353 346-347 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Friday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship