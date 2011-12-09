* Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support
against limited arrivals. According to trade sources about 1.90 lac bags (90 kg
each) arrived in the mandies of Madhya Pradesh State.
* Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against limited selling.
* Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Friday Previous
Market delivery 21,700-22,400 21,500-22,200
(Auction price)
Market delivery 21,900-22,500 21,700-22,250
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price
Indore 1000 21,700-22,400 21,900-22,500
Friday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 22,800
Ambika Solvex 22,700
Bajrang Extractions 22,250
Betul Oils 22,450
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 23,000
Divya Jyoti Industries 22,350
General Foods 22,850
Gujarat Ambuja 22,300
Indian Rubber 22,500
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours --
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 22,600
Khaitan Agro Industries 22,650 & 22,850
Krishana Oil 22,600
Kriti Industries 22,900
Lakhmi Solvex 22,950
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods 22,900
Prakash Solvex 22,350
Premier Proteins --
Rama Phopsphates 22,900
Ruchi Soya Industries 22,850
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries 22,500
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Friday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 58,400-58,500 58,300-58,400
Soyoil solvent market delivery 58,700-58,800 58,600-58,700
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 61,300-61,400 61,200-61,300
Soyoil refined market delivery# 61,500-61,600 61,400-61,500
Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Friday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1010-1080 1010-1080
Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1090 1090
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Friday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 17,600-17,650 17,300-17,350
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 17,450-17,500 17,150-17,200
FOR Kakinada delivery 17,550-17,600 17,250-17,300
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 16,300-16,350 16,000-16,050
Spot ( 48% protein) 16,400-16,450 16,100-16,150
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 359-360 353-354
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 362-363 356-357
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 364-365 358-359
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 350-351 344-345
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 352-353 346-347
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Friday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship