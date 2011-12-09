* Soybean prices were steady at close on limited buying support at higher prices. * Soy oil refined prices were weak at closed on poor buying support at higher prices. * Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited trading. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/ton: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Close Open Previous Market delivery 21,700-22,400 21,700-22,400 21,500-22,200 (Auction prices) Market delivery 21,900-22,500 21,900-22,500 21,700-22,300 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 22,250-23,000 22,250-23,000 22,250-22,900 Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton, in and around Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 1000 21,700-22,400 21,900-22,500 Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 58,400-58,500 58,400-58,500 58,300-58,400 Soyoil solvent market delivery 58,700-58,800 58,700-58,800 58,600-58,700 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 61,200-61,300 61,300-61,400 61,200-61,300 Soyoil refined market delivery# 61,400-61,500 61,500-61,600 61,400-61,500 - Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil refined (most brands) 1010-1080 1010-1080 1010-1080 Soyoil refined (fortune brand) 1090 1090 1090 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 17,600-17,650 17,600-17,650 17,300-17,350 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 17,450-17,500 17,450-17,500 17,150-17,200 FOR Kakinada delivery 17,550-17,600 17,550-17,600 17,250-17,300 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 16,300-16,350 16,300-16,350 16,000-16,050 Spot (48% protein) 16,400-16,450 16,400-16,450 16,100-16,150 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 359-360 359-360 353-354 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 362-363 362-363 356-357 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 364-365 364-365 358-359 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 350-351 350-351 344-345 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 352-353 352-353 346-347 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FOR Mumbai (New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship