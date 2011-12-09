* Soybean prices were steady at close on limited buying support at higher
prices.
* Soy oil refined prices were weak at closed on poor buying support at
higher prices.
* Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited trading.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/ton:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Close Open Previous
Market delivery 21,700-22,400 21,700-22,400 21,500-22,200
(Auction prices)
Market delivery 21,900-22,500 21,900-22,500 21,700-22,300
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 22,250-23,000 22,250-23,000 22,250-22,900
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton,
in and around Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price
Indore 1000 21,700-22,400 21,900-22,500
Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore:
Close Open Previous
Soyoil solvent crushing
plant delivery 58,400-58,500 58,400-58,500 58,300-58,400
Soyoil solvent market delivery 58,700-58,800 58,700-58,800 58,600-58,700
Soyoil refined crushing
plant delivery# 61,200-61,300 61,300-61,400 61,200-61,300
Soyoil refined market delivery# 61,400-61,500 61,500-61,600 61,400-61,500
- Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Close Open Previous
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1010-1080 1010-1080 1010-1080
Soyoil refined (fortune brand) 1090 1090 1090
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne:
Close Open Previous
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 17,600-17,650 17,600-17,650 17,300-17,350
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 17,450-17,500 17,450-17,500 17,150-17,200
FOR Kakinada delivery 17,550-17,600 17,550-17,600 17,250-17,300
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 16,300-16,350 16,300-16,350 16,000-16,050
Spot (48% protein) 16,400-16,450 16,400-16,450 16,100-16,150
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 359-360 359-360 353-354
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 362-363 362-363 356-357
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 364-365 364-365 358-359
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 350-351 350-351 344-345
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 352-353 352-353 346-347
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Close Open Previous
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
FOR Mumbai
(New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in
market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship