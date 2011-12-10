* Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at higher prices. According to trade sources about 1.75 lac bags (90 kg each) arrived in the mandies of Madhya Pradesh State. * Soy oil prices opened weak on poor buying support against better selling at higher prices. * Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Saturday Previous Market delivery 21,500-22,300 21,700-22,400 (Auction price) Market delivery 21,700-22,400 21,900-22,500 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 700 21,500-22,300 21,700-22,400 Saturday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 22,650 Ambika Solvex 22,750 Bajrang Extractions 22,350 Betul Oils 22,450 Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil 22,850 Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 22,800 Divya Jyoti Industries 22,350 General Foods 22,850 Gujarat Ambuja 22,250 Indian Rubber 22,400 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours -- ITC 22,700 Khandwa Oils 22,500 Khaitan Agro Industries 22,600 & 22,800 Krishana Oil 22,600 Kriti Industries 22,850 Lakhmi Solvex 22,850 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 22,800 Prakash Solvex 22,350 Premier Proteins 22,800 Rama Phopsphates 22,800 Ruchi Soya Industries 22,850 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 22,600 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 58,300-58,400 58,400-58,500 Soyoil solvent market delivery 58,600-58,700 58,700-58,800 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 61,100-61,200 61,200-61,300 Soyoil refined market delivery# 61,300-61,400 61,400-61,500 Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1010-1080 1010-1080 Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1090 1090 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Saturday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 17,500-17,550 17,600-17,650 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 17,350-17,400 17,450-17,500 FOR Kakinada delivery 17,450-17,500 17,550-17,600 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 16,200-16,250 16,300-16,350 Spot ( 48% protein) 16,300-16,350 16,400-16,450 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 357-358 359-360 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 360-361 362-363 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 362-363 364-365 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 348-349 350-351 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 350-351 352-353 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Saturday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship