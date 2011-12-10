* Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at
higher prices. According to trade sources about 1.75 lac bags (90 kg each)
arrived in the mandies of Madhya Pradesh State.
* Soy oil prices opened weak on poor buying support against better selling at
higher prices.
* Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Saturday Previous
Market delivery 21,500-22,300 21,700-22,400
(Auction price)
Market delivery 21,700-22,400 21,900-22,500
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price
Indore 700 21,500-22,300 21,700-22,400
Saturday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per
tonne (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 22,650
Ambika Solvex 22,750
Bajrang Extractions 22,350
Betul Oils 22,450
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil 22,850
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 22,800
Divya Jyoti Industries 22,350
General Foods 22,850
Gujarat Ambuja 22,250
Indian Rubber 22,400
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours --
ITC 22,700
Khandwa Oils 22,500
Khaitan Agro Industries 22,600 & 22,800
Krishana Oil 22,600
Kriti Industries 22,850
Lakhmi Solvex 22,850
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods 22,800
Prakash Solvex 22,350
Premier Proteins 22,800
Rama Phopsphates 22,800
Ruchi Soya Industries 22,850
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries 22,600
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Saturday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 58,300-58,400 58,400-58,500
Soyoil solvent market delivery 58,600-58,700 58,700-58,800
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 61,100-61,200 61,200-61,300
Soyoil refined market delivery# 61,300-61,400 61,400-61,500
Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Saturday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1010-1080 1010-1080
Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1090 1090
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Saturday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 17,500-17,550 17,600-17,650
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 17,350-17,400 17,450-17,500
FOR Kakinada delivery 17,450-17,500 17,550-17,600
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 16,200-16,250 16,300-16,350
Spot ( 48% protein) 16,300-16,350 16,400-16,450
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 357-358 359-360
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 360-361 362-363
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 362-363 364-365
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 348-349 350-351
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 350-351 352-353
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Saturday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship