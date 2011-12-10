* Soybean prices were steady at close on limited buying support at higher prices. * Soy oil prices were steady at closed on limited buying support at higher prices. * Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited trading. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/ton: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Close Open Previous Market delivery 21,500-22,300 21,500-22,300 21,700-22,400 (Auction prices) Market delivery 21,700-22,400 21,700-22,400 21,900-22,500 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 22,250-22,800 22,250-22,800 22,250-23,000 Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton, in and around Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 700 21,500-22,300 21,700-22,400 Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 58,300-58,400 58,300-58,400 58,400-58,500 Soyoil solvent market delivery 58,600-58,700 58,600-58,700 58,700-58,800 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 61,100-61,200 61,100-61,200 61,200-61,300 Soyoil refined market delivery# 61,300-61,400 61,300-61,400 61,400-61,500 - Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil refined (most brands) 1010-1080 1010-1080 1010-1080 Soyoil refined (fortune brand) 1090 1090 1090 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 17,500-17,550 17,500-17,550 17,600-17,650 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 17,350-17,400 17,350-17,400 17,450-17,500 FOR Kakinada delivery 17,450-17,500 17,450-17,500 17,550-17,600 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 16,200-16,250 16,200-16,250 16,300-16,350 Spot (48% protein) 16,300-16,350 16,300-16,350 16,400-16,450 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 357-358 357-358 359-360 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 360-361 360-361 362-363 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 362-363 362-363 364-365 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 348-349 348-349 350-351 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 350-351 350-351 352-353 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FOR Mumbai (New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship