* Soybean prices were steady at close on limited buying support at higher
prices.
* Soy oil prices were steady at closed on limited buying support at higher
prices.
* Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited trading.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/ton:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Close Open Previous
Market delivery 21,500-22,300 21,500-22,300 21,700-22,400
(Auction prices)
Market delivery 21,700-22,400 21,700-22,400 21,900-22,500
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 22,250-22,800 22,250-22,800 22,250-23,000
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton,
in and around Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price
Indore 700 21,500-22,300 21,700-22,400
Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore:
Close Open Previous
Soyoil solvent crushing
plant delivery 58,300-58,400 58,300-58,400 58,400-58,500
Soyoil solvent market delivery 58,600-58,700 58,600-58,700 58,700-58,800
Soyoil refined crushing
plant delivery# 61,100-61,200 61,100-61,200 61,200-61,300
Soyoil refined market delivery# 61,300-61,400 61,300-61,400 61,400-61,500
- Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Close Open Previous
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1010-1080 1010-1080 1010-1080
Soyoil refined (fortune brand) 1090 1090 1090
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne:
Close Open Previous
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 17,500-17,550 17,500-17,550 17,600-17,650
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 17,350-17,400 17,350-17,400 17,450-17,500
FOR Kakinada delivery 17,450-17,500 17,450-17,500 17,550-17,600
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 16,200-16,250 16,200-16,250 16,300-16,350
Spot (48% protein) 16,300-16,350 16,300-16,350 16,400-16,450
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 357-358 357-358 359-360
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 360-361 360-361 362-363
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 362-363 362-363 364-365
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 348-349 348-349 350-351
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 350-351 350-351 352-353
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Close Open Previous
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
FOR Mumbai
(New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in
market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship