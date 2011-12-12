* Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support. According to trade sources about 1.50 lac bags (90 kg each) arrived in the mandies of Madhya Pradesh State. * Soy oil prices opened weak on poor buying support against better selling at higher prices. * Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Monday Previous Market delivery 21,800-22,400 21,500-22,300 (Auction price) Market delivery 22,000-22,500 21,700-22,400 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 750 21,800-22,400 22,000-22,500 Monday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 22,700 Ambika Solvex -- Bajrang Extractions 22,350 Betul Oils 22,500 Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil 22,900 Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 22,800 Divya Jyoti Industries 22,350 General Foods 22,900 Gujarat Ambuja 22,500 Indian Rubber 22,400 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours -- ITC -- Khandwa Oils 22,550 Khaitan Agro Industries 22,550 Krishana Oil 22,600 Kriti Industries 23,000 Lakhmi Solvex 22,950 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 23,000 Prakash Solvex 22,500 Premier Proteins 22,850 Rama Phopsphates 22,900 Ruchi Soya Industries 22,900 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 22,800 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Monday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 58,200-58,300 58,300-58,400 Soyoil solvent market delivery 58,500-58,600 58,600-58,700 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 61,000-61,100 61,100-61,200 Soyoil refined market delivery# 61,200-61,300 61,300-61,400 Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1010-1080 1010-1080 Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1090 1090 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Monday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 17,400-17,450 17,500-17,550 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 17,250-17,300 17,350-17,400 FOR Kakinada delivery 17,350-17,400 17,450-17,500 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 16,100-16,150 16,200-16,250 Spot ( 48% protein) 16,200-16,250 16,300-16,350 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 355-356 357-358 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 358-359 360-361 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 360-361 362-363 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 346-347 348-349 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 348-349 350-351 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Monday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship