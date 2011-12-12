* Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support.
According to trade sources about 1.50 lac bags (90 kg each) arrived in the
mandies of Madhya Pradesh State.
* Soy oil prices opened weak on poor buying support against better selling at
higher prices.
* Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Monday Previous
Market delivery 21,800-22,400 21,500-22,300
(Auction price)
Market delivery 22,000-22,500 21,700-22,400
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price
Indore 750 21,800-22,400 22,000-22,500
Monday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 22,700
Ambika Solvex --
Bajrang Extractions 22,350
Betul Oils 22,500
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil 22,900
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 22,800
Divya Jyoti Industries 22,350
General Foods 22,900
Gujarat Ambuja 22,500
Indian Rubber 22,400
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours --
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 22,550
Khaitan Agro Industries 22,550
Krishana Oil 22,600
Kriti Industries 23,000
Lakhmi Solvex 22,950
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods 23,000
Prakash Solvex 22,500
Premier Proteins 22,850
Rama Phopsphates 22,900
Ruchi Soya Industries 22,900
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries 22,800
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Monday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 58,200-58,300 58,300-58,400
Soyoil solvent market delivery 58,500-58,600 58,600-58,700
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 61,000-61,100 61,100-61,200
Soyoil refined market delivery# 61,200-61,300 61,300-61,400
Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Monday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1010-1080 1010-1080
Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1090 1090
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Monday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 17,400-17,450 17,500-17,550
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 17,250-17,300 17,350-17,400
FOR Kakinada delivery 17,350-17,400 17,450-17,500
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 16,100-16,150 16,200-16,250
Spot ( 48% protein) 16,200-16,250 16,300-16,350
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 355-356 357-358
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 358-359 360-361
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 360-361 362-363
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 346-347 348-349
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 348-349 350-351
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Monday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship