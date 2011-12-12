* Soybean prices were steady at close on limited buying support at higher prices. * Soy oil prices were down further at closed on poor buying support against better selling at higher prices. * Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited trading. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/ton: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Close Open Previous Market delivery 21,800-22,400 21,800-22,400 21,500-22,300 (Auction prices) Market delivery 22,000-22,500 22,000-22,500 21,700-22,400 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 22,350-23,000 22,350-23,000 22,250-22,800 Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton, in and around Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 750 21,800-22,400 22,000-22,500 Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 57,800-57,900 58,200-58,300 58,300-58,400 Soyoil solvent market delivery 58,100-58,200 58,500-58,600 58,600-58,700 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 60,900-61,000 61,000-61,100 61,100-61,200 Soyoil refined market delivery# 61,100-61,200 61,200-61,300 61,300-61,400 - Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil refined (most brands) 1010-1080 1010-1080 1010-1080 Soyoil refined (fortune brand) 1090 1090 1090 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 17,400-17,450 17,400-17,450 17,500-17,550 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 17,250-17,300 17,250-17,300 17,350-17,400 FOR Kakinada delivery 17,350-17,400 17,350-17,400 17,450-17,500 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 16,100-16,150 16,100-16,150 16,200-16,250 Spot (48% protein) 16,200-16,250 16,200-16,250 16,300-16,350 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 355-356 355-356 357-358 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 358-359 358-359 360-361 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 360-361 360-361 362-363 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 346-347 346-347 348-349 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 348-349 348-349 350-351 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FOR Mumbai (New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship