* Soybean prices were steady at close on limited buying support at higher prices. * Soy oil prices were up further at closed on better buying support against limited selling. * Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited trading. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/ton: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Close Open Previous Market delivery 21,800-22,550 21,800-22,550 21,800-22,400 (Auction prices) Market delivery 22,000-22,600 22,000-22,600 22,000-22,500 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 22,500-23,100 22,500-23,100 22,350-23,000 Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton, in and around Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 800 21,800-22,550 22,000-22,600 Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 59,000-59,100 58,500-58,600 57,800-57,900 Soyoil solvent market delivery 59,300-59,400 58,800-58,900 58,100-58,200 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 61,700-61,800 61,500-61,600 60,900-61,000 Soyoil refined market delivery# 61,900-62,000 61,800-61,800 61,100-61,200 - Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil refined (most brands) 1020-1090 1020-1090 1010-1080 Soyoil refined (fortune brand) 1100 1100 1090 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 17,650-17,700 17,650-17,700 17,400-17,450 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 17,500-17,550 17,500-17,550 17,250-17,300 FOR Kakinada delivery 17,600-17,650 17,600-17,650 17,350-17,400 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 16,350-16,400 16,350-16,400 16,100-16,150 Spot (48% protein) 16,450-16,500 16,450-16,500 16,200-16,250 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 360-361 360-361 355-356 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 363-364 363-364 358-359 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 365-366 365-366 360-361 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 351-352 351-352 346-347 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 353-354 353-354 348-349 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FOR Mumbai (New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship