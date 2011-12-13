* Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support. According to trade sources about 1.50 lac bags (90 kg each) arrived in the mandies of Madhya Pradesh State. * Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against poor selling at lower prices. Weak rupee also affect the market sentiments. * Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Tuesday Previous Market delivery 21,800-22,550 21,800-22,400 (Auction price) Market delivery 22,000-22,600 22,000-22,500 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 800 21,800-22,550 22,000-22,600 Tuesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 22,850 Ambika Solvex 23,000 Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils 22,500 Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil 22,900 Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya 23,000 Dhanlaxmi Solvex 23,000 Divya Jyoti Industries 22,500 General Foods 23,000 Gujarat Ambuja 22,500 Indian Rubber 22,500 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours -- ITC -- Khandwa Oils 22,500 Khaitan Agro Industries 22,600 Krishana Oil 22,750 Kriti Industries 23,100 Lakhmi Solvex 23,100 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 23,000 Prakash Solvex 22,700 Premier Proteins -- Rama Phopsphates 23,000 Ruchi Soya Industries 23,000 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 22,850 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 58,500-58,600 57,800-57,900 Soyoil solvent market delivery 58,800-58,900 58,100-58,200 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 61,500-61,600 60,900-61,000 Soyoil refined market delivery# 61,700-61,800 61,100-61,200 Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1020-1090 1010-1080 Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1100 1090 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Tuesday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 17,650-17,700 17,400-17,450 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 17,500-17,550 17,250-17,300 FOR Kakinada delivery 17,600-17,650 17,350-17,400 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 16,350-16,400 16,100-16,150 Spot ( 48% protein) 16,450-16,500 16,200-16,250 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 360-361 355-356 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 363-364 358-359 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 365-366 360-361 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 351-352 346-347 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 353-354 348-349 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Tuesday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship