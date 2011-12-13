* Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support.
According to trade sources about 1.50 lac bags (90 kg each) arrived in the
mandies of Madhya Pradesh State.
* Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against poor selling at
lower prices. Weak rupee also affect the market sentiments.
* Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Tuesday Previous
Market delivery 21,800-22,550 21,800-22,400
(Auction price)
Market delivery 22,000-22,600 22,000-22,500
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price
Indore 800 21,800-22,550 22,000-22,600
Tuesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 22,850
Ambika Solvex 23,000
Bajrang Extractions --
Betul Oils 22,500
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil 22,900
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya 23,000
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 23,000
Divya Jyoti Industries 22,500
General Foods 23,000
Gujarat Ambuja 22,500
Indian Rubber 22,500
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours --
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 22,500
Khaitan Agro Industries 22,600
Krishana Oil 22,750
Kriti Industries 23,100
Lakhmi Solvex 23,100
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods 23,000
Prakash Solvex 22,700
Premier Proteins --
Rama Phopsphates 23,000
Ruchi Soya Industries 23,000
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries 22,850
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Tuesday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 58,500-58,600 57,800-57,900
Soyoil solvent market delivery 58,800-58,900 58,100-58,200
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 61,500-61,600 60,900-61,000
Soyoil refined market delivery# 61,700-61,800 61,100-61,200
Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Tuesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1020-1090 1010-1080
Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1100 1090
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Tuesday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 17,650-17,700 17,400-17,450
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 17,500-17,550 17,250-17,300
FOR Kakinada delivery 17,600-17,650 17,350-17,400
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 16,350-16,400 16,100-16,150
Spot ( 48% protein) 16,450-16,500 16,200-16,250
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 360-361 355-356
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 363-364 358-359
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 365-366 360-361
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 351-352 346-347
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 353-354 348-349
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Tuesday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship