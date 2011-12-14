* Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support. According to trade sources about 1.50 lac bags (90 kg each) arrived in the mandies of Madhya Pradesh State. * Soy oil refined prices opened firm on better buying support against limited selling. * Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Wednesday Previous Market delivery 22,000-22,750 21,800-22,550 (Auction price) Market delivery 22,200-22,800 22,000-22,600 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 800 22,000-22,750 22,200-22,800 Wednesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 23,000 Ambika Solvex -- Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 23,500 Divya Jyoti Industries 22,750 General Foods 23,300 Gujarat Ambuja 22,700 Indian Rubber 22,750 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours -- ITC -- Khandwa Oils 22,900 Khaitan Agro Industries 22,800 Krishana Oil 23,000 Kriti Industries 23,500 Lakhmi Solvex 23,400 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 23,500 Prakash Solvex 23,000 Premier Proteins -- Rama Phopsphates 23,300 Ruchi Soya Industries 23,300 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 23,000 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 59,000-59,100 59,000-59,100 Soyoil solvent market delivery 59,300-59,400 59,300-59,400 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 62,500-62,600 61,700-61,800 Soyoil refined market delivery# 62,700-62,800 61,900-62,000 Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1020-1090 1020-1090 Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1100 1100 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Wednesday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 17,700-17,750 17,650-17,700 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 17,550-17,600 17,500-17,550 FOR Kakinada delivery 17,650-17,700 17,600-17,650 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 16,400-16,450 16,350-16,400 Spot ( 48% protein) 16,500-16,550 16,450-16,500 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 361-362 360-361 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 364-365 363-364 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 366-367 365-366 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 352-353 351-352 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 354-355 353-354 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Wednesday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship