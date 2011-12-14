* Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support.
According to trade sources about 1.50 lac bags (90 kg each) arrived in the
mandies of Madhya Pradesh State.
* Soy oil refined prices opened firm on better buying support against limited
selling.
* Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Wednesday Previous
Market delivery 22,000-22,750 21,800-22,550
(Auction price)
Market delivery 22,200-22,800 22,000-22,600
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price
Indore 800 22,000-22,750 22,200-22,800
Wednesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per
tonne (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 23,000
Ambika Solvex --
Bajrang Extractions --
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 23,500
Divya Jyoti Industries 22,750
General Foods 23,300
Gujarat Ambuja 22,700
Indian Rubber 22,750
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours --
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 22,900
Khaitan Agro Industries 22,800
Krishana Oil 23,000
Kriti Industries 23,500
Lakhmi Solvex 23,400
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods 23,500
Prakash Solvex 23,000
Premier Proteins --
Rama Phopsphates 23,300
Ruchi Soya Industries 23,300
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries 23,000
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 59,000-59,100 59,000-59,100
Soyoil solvent market delivery 59,300-59,400 59,300-59,400
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 62,500-62,600 61,700-61,800
Soyoil refined market delivery# 62,700-62,800 61,900-62,000
Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1020-1090 1020-1090
Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1100 1100
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Wednesday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 17,700-17,750 17,650-17,700
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 17,550-17,600 17,500-17,550
FOR Kakinada delivery 17,650-17,700 17,600-17,650
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 16,400-16,450 16,350-16,400
Spot ( 48% protein) 16,500-16,550 16,450-16,500
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 361-362 360-361
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 364-365 363-364
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 366-367 365-366
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 352-353 351-352
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 354-355 353-354
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Wednesday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship