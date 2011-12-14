* Soybean prices were steady at close on limited buying support at higher
prices.
* Soy oil prices were up further sharply at closed on better buying support
against limited selling. Rupee hits record low against the US dollar and firm
overseas reports also affect the market sentiments, said traders.
* Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited trading.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/ton:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Close Open Previous
Market delivery 22,000-22,750 22,000-22,750 21,800-22,550
(Auction prices)
Market delivery 22,200-22,800 22,200-22,800 22,000-22,600
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 22,700-23,500 22,700-23,500 22,500-23,100
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton,
in and around Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price
Indore 800 22,000-22,750 22,200-22,750
Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore:
Close Open Previous
Soyoil solvent crushing
plant delivery 60,000-60,100 59,000-59,100 59,000-59,100
Soyoil solvent market delivery 60,300-60,400 59,300-59,400 59,300-59,400
Soyoil refined crushing
plant delivery# 63,500-63,600 62,500-62,600 61,700-61,800
Soyoil refined market delivery# 63,700-63,800 62,700-62,800 61,900-62,000
- Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Close Open Previous
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1020-1090 1020-1090 1020-1090
Soyoil refined (fortune brand) 1100 1100 1100
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne:
Close Open Previous
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 17,700-17,750 17,700-17,750 17,650-17,700
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 17,550-17,600 17,550-17,600 17,500-17,550
FOR Kakinada delivery 17,650-17,700 17,650-17,700 17,600-17,650
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 16,400-16,450 16,400-16,450 16,350-16,400
Spot (48% protein) 16,500-16,550 16,500-16,550 16,450-16,500
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 361-362 361-362 360-361
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 364-365 364-365 363-364
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 366-367 366-367 365-366
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 352-353 352-353 351-352
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 354-355 354-355 353-354
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Close Open Previous
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
FOR Mumbai
(New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in
market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship