* Soybean prices were steady at close on limited buying support at higher prices. * Soy oil prices were up further sharply at closed on better buying support against limited selling. Rupee hits record low against the US dollar and firm overseas reports also affect the market sentiments, said traders. * Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited trading. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/ton: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Close Open Previous Market delivery 22,000-22,750 22,000-22,750 21,800-22,550 (Auction prices) Market delivery 22,200-22,800 22,200-22,800 22,000-22,600 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 22,700-23,500 22,700-23,500 22,500-23,100 Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton, in and around Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 800 22,000-22,750 22,200-22,750 Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 60,000-60,100 59,000-59,100 59,000-59,100 Soyoil solvent market delivery 60,300-60,400 59,300-59,400 59,300-59,400 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 63,500-63,600 62,500-62,600 61,700-61,800 Soyoil refined market delivery# 63,700-63,800 62,700-62,800 61,900-62,000 - Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil refined (most brands) 1020-1090 1020-1090 1020-1090 Soyoil refined (fortune brand) 1100 1100 1100 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 17,700-17,750 17,700-17,750 17,650-17,700 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 17,550-17,600 17,550-17,600 17,500-17,550 FOR Kakinada delivery 17,650-17,700 17,650-17,700 17,600-17,650 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 16,400-16,450 16,400-16,450 16,350-16,400 Spot (48% protein) 16,500-16,550 16,500-16,550 16,450-16,500 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 361-362 361-362 360-361 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 364-365 364-365 363-364 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 366-367 366-367 365-366 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 352-353 352-353 351-352 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 354-355 354-355 353-354 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FOR Mumbai (New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship