* Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support.
According to trade sources about 1.60 lac bags (90 kg each) arrived in the
mandies of Madhya Pradesh State.
* Soy oil refined prices opened weak on poor buying support against better
selling at higher prices.
* Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Thursday Previous
Market delivery 22,200-23,000 22,000-22,750
(Auction price)
Market delivery 22,400-23,250 22,200-22,800
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price
Indore 900 22,200-23,000 22,400-23,250
Thursday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per
tonne (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 23,450
Ambika Solvex --
Bajrang Extractions 23,000
Betul Oils 23,250
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil 23,600-23,700
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 23,750
Divya Jyoti Industries 23,100
General Foods 23,600
Gujarat Ambuja 23,000
Indian Rubber 23,100
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours --
ITC 23,150
Khandwa Oils 23,150
Khaitan Agro Industries 23,500
Krishana Oil 23,400
Kriti Industries 23,800
Lakhmi Solvex 23,850
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods 23,700
Prakash Solvex 23,500
Premier Proteins 23,650
Rama Phopsphates 23,700
Ruchi Soya Industries 23,600
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries --
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Thursday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 60,000-60,100 60,000-60,100
Soyoil solvent market delivery 60,300-60,400 60,300-60,400
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 63,200-63,300 63,500-63,600
Soyoil refined market delivery# 63,400-63,500 63,700-63,800
Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Thursday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1030-1100 1020-1090
Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1110 1100
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Thursday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 18,000-18,050 17,700-17,750
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 17,850-17,900 17,550-17,600
FOR Kakinada delivery 17,950-18,000 17,650-17,700
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 16,700-16,750 16,400-16,450
Spot ( 48% protein) 16,800-16,850 16,500-16,550
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 368-369 361-362
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 371-372 364-365
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 373-374 366-367
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 359-360 352-353
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 361-362 354-355
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Thursday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship