* Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support. According to trade sources about 1.60 lac bags (90 kg each) arrived in the mandies of Madhya Pradesh State. * Soy oil refined prices opened weak on poor buying support against better selling at higher prices. * Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Thursday Previous Market delivery 22,200-23,000 22,000-22,750 (Auction price) Market delivery 22,400-23,250 22,200-22,800 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 900 22,200-23,000 22,400-23,250 Thursday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 23,450 Ambika Solvex -- Bajrang Extractions 23,000 Betul Oils 23,250 Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil 23,600-23,700 Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 23,750 Divya Jyoti Industries 23,100 General Foods 23,600 Gujarat Ambuja 23,000 Indian Rubber 23,100 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours -- ITC 23,150 Khandwa Oils 23,150 Khaitan Agro Industries 23,500 Krishana Oil 23,400 Kriti Industries 23,800 Lakhmi Solvex 23,850 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 23,700 Prakash Solvex 23,500 Premier Proteins 23,650 Rama Phopsphates 23,700 Ruchi Soya Industries 23,600 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries -- Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 60,000-60,100 60,000-60,100 Soyoil solvent market delivery 60,300-60,400 60,300-60,400 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 63,200-63,300 63,500-63,600 Soyoil refined market delivery# 63,400-63,500 63,700-63,800 Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1030-1100 1020-1090 Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1110 1100 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Thursday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 18,000-18,050 17,700-17,750 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 17,850-17,900 17,550-17,600 FOR Kakinada delivery 17,950-18,000 17,650-17,700 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 16,700-16,750 16,400-16,450 Spot ( 48% protein) 16,800-16,850 16,500-16,550 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 368-369 361-362 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 371-372 364-365 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 373-374 366-367 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 359-360 352-353 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 361-362 354-355 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Thursday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship