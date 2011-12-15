* Soybean prices were steady at close on limited buying support at higher
prices.
* Soy oil refined prices were down further at closed on better selling
against poor buying support at higher prices.
* Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited trading.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/ton:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Close Open Previous
Market delivery 22,200-23,000 22,200-23,000 22,000-22,750
(Auction prices)
Market delivery 22,400-23,250 22,400-23,250 22,200-22,800
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 23,000-23,850 23,000-23,850 22,700-23,500
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton,
in and around Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price
Indore 900 22,200-23,000 22,400-23,250
Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore:
Close Open Previous
Soyoil solvent crushing
plant delivery 60,000-60,100 60,000-60,100 60,000-60,100
Soyoil solvent market delivery 60,300-60,400 60,300-60,400 60,300-60,400
Soyoil refined crushing
plant delivery# 63,000-63,100 63,200-63,300 63,500-63,600
Soyoil refined market delivery# 63,200-63,300 63,400-63,500 63,700-63,800
- Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Close Open Previous
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1030-1100 1030-1100 1020-1090
Soyoil refined (fortune brand) 1110 1110 1100
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne:
Close Open Previous
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 18,000-18,050 18,000-18,050 17,700-17,750
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 17,850-17,900 17,850-17,900 17,550-17,600
FOR Kakinada delivery 17,950-18,000 17,950-18,000 17,650-17,700
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 16,700-16,750 16,700-16,750 16,400-16,450
Spot (48% protein) 16,800-16,850 16,800-16,850 16,500-16,550
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 368-369 368-369 361-362
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 371-372 371-372 364-365
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 373-374 373-374 366-367
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 359-360 359-360 352-353
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 361-362 361-362 354-355
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Close Open Previous
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
FOR Mumbai
(New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in
market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship