* Soybean prices were steady at close on limited buying support at higher
prices.
* Soy oil refined prices were down at closed on better selling against poor
buying support at higher prices.
* Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited trading.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/ton:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Close Open Previous
Market delivery 22,200-23,000 22,200-23,000 22,200-23,000
(Auction prices)
Market delivery 22,400-23,150 22,400-23,150 22,400-23,250
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 23,000-23,600 23,000-23,600 23,000-23,850
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton,
in and around Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price
Indore 950 22,200-23,000 22,400-23,150
Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore:
Close Open Previous
Soyoil solvent crushing
plant delivery 60,000-60,100 60,000-60,100 60,000-60,100
Soyoil solvent market delivery 60,300-60,400 60,300-60,400 60,300-60,400
Soyoil refined crushing
plant delivery# 63,000-63,100 63,200-63,300 63,000-63,100
Soyoil refined market delivery# 63,200-63,300 63,400-63,500 63,200-63,300
- Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Close Open Previous
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1030-1100 1030-1100 1030-1100
Soyoil refined (fortune brand) 1110 1110 1110
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne:
Close Open Previous
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 17,800-17,850 17,800-17,850 18,000-18,050
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 17,650-17,700 17,650-17,700 17,850-17,900
FOR Kakinada delivery 17,750-17,800 17,750-17,800 17,950-18,000
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 16,500-16,550 16,500-16,550 16,700-16,750
Spot (48% protein) 16,600-16,650 16,600-16,650 16,800-16,850
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 364-365 364-365 368-369
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 367-368 367-368 371-372
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 369-370 369-370 373-374
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 355-356 355-356 359-360
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 357-358 357-358 361-362
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Close Open Previous
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
FOR Mumbai
(New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in
market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship