* Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at higher prices. According to trade sources about 1.50 lac bags (90 kg each) arrived in the mandies of Madhya Pradesh State. * Soy oil refined prices opened firm on better buying support against limited selling at lower prices. * Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries at higher prices. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Friday Previous Market delivery 22,200-23,000 22,200-23,000 (Auction price) Market delivery 22,400-23,150 22,400-23,250 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 950 22,250-23,000 22,400-23,150 Friday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 23,250 Ambika Solvex 23,250 Bajrang Extractions 23,000 Betul Oils 23,200 Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil 23,400 Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex -- Divya Jyoti Industries 23,100 General Foods 23,400 Gujarat Ambuja 23,000 Indian Rubber 23,100 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours -- ITC -- Khandwa Oils -- Khaitan Agro Industries 23,100 Krishana Oil 23,200 Kriti Industries 23,600 Lakhmi Solvex 23,600 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 23,500 Prakash Solvex 23,250 Premier Proteins 23,400 Rama Phopsphates 23,400 Ruchi Soya Industries 23,400 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries -- Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Friday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 60,000-60,100 60,000-60,100 Soyoil solvent market delivery 60,300-60,400 60,300-60,400 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 63,200-63,300 63,000-63,100 Soyoil refined market delivery# 63,400-63,500 63,200-63,300 Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1030-1100 1030-1100 Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1110 1110 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Friday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 17,800-17,850 18,000-18,050 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 17,650-17,700 17,850-17,900 FOR Kakinada delivery 17,750-17,800 17,950-18,000 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 16,500-16,550 16,700-16,750 Spot ( 48% protein) 16,600-16,650 16,800-16,850 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 364-365 368-369 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 367-368 371-372 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 369-370 373-374 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 355-356 359-360 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 357-358 361-362 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Friday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship