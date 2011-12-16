* Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at
higher prices. According to trade sources about 1.50 lac bags (90 kg each)
arrived in the mandies of Madhya Pradesh State.
* Soy oil refined prices opened firm on better buying support against limited
selling at lower prices.
* Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries at higher prices.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Friday Previous
Market delivery 22,200-23,000 22,200-23,000
(Auction price)
Market delivery 22,400-23,150 22,400-23,250
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price
Indore 950 22,250-23,000 22,400-23,150
Friday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 23,250
Ambika Solvex 23,250
Bajrang Extractions 23,000
Betul Oils 23,200
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil 23,400
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex --
Divya Jyoti Industries 23,100
General Foods 23,400
Gujarat Ambuja 23,000
Indian Rubber 23,100
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours --
ITC --
Khandwa Oils --
Khaitan Agro Industries 23,100
Krishana Oil 23,200
Kriti Industries 23,600
Lakhmi Solvex 23,600
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods 23,500
Prakash Solvex 23,250
Premier Proteins 23,400
Rama Phopsphates 23,400
Ruchi Soya Industries 23,400
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries --
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Friday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 60,000-60,100 60,000-60,100
Soyoil solvent market delivery 60,300-60,400 60,300-60,400
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 63,200-63,300 63,000-63,100
Soyoil refined market delivery# 63,400-63,500 63,200-63,300
Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Friday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1030-1100 1030-1100
Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1110 1110
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Friday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 17,800-17,850 18,000-18,050
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 17,650-17,700 17,850-17,900
FOR Kakinada delivery 17,750-17,800 17,950-18,000
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 16,500-16,550 16,700-16,750
Spot ( 48% protein) 16,600-16,650 16,800-16,850
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 364-365 368-369
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 367-368 371-372
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 369-370 373-374
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 355-356 359-360
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 357-358 361-362
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Friday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship