* Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support against limited availability's. According to trade sources about 1.50 lac bags (90 kg each) arrived in the mandies of Madhya Pradesh State. * Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against limited selling at lower prices. * Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Saturday Previous Market delivery 22,500-23,200 22,200-23,000 (Auction price) Market delivery 22,700-23,300 22,400-23,150 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 900 22,500-23,200 22,700-23,300 Saturday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 23,600 Ambika Solvex -- Bajrang Extractions 23,150 Betul Oils 23,500 Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil 23,800 Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 23,900 Divya Jyoti Industries 23,300 General Foods 23,750 Gujarat Ambuja 23,100 Indian Rubber 23,300 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 23,000 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 23,500 Khaitan Agro Industries 23,300 Krishana Oil 23,600 Kriti Industries 23,850 Lakhmi Solvex 23,900 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 23,850 Prakash Solvex 23,500 Premier Proteins -- Rama Phopsphates 23,700 Ruchi Soya Industries 23,750 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 23,400 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 60,300-60,400 60,000-60,100 Soyoil solvent market delivery 60,600-60,700 60,300-60,400 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 63,500-63,600 63,000-63,100 Soyoil refined market delivery# 63,700-63,800 63,200-63,300 Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1030-1100 1030-1100 Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1110 1110 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Saturday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 17,900-17,950 17,800-17,850 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 17,750-17,800 17,650-17,700 FOR Kakinada delivery 17,850-17,900 17,750-17,800 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 16,600-16,650 16,500-16,550 Spot ( 48% protein) 16,700-16,750 16,600-16,650 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 366-367 364-365 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 369-370 367-368 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 371-372 369-370 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 357-358 355-356 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 359-360 357-358 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Saturday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship