* Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support
against limited availability's. According to trade sources about 1.50 lac bags
(90 kg each) arrived in the mandies of Madhya Pradesh State.
* Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against limited selling at
lower prices.
* Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Saturday Previous
Market delivery 22,500-23,200 22,200-23,000
(Auction price)
Market delivery 22,700-23,300 22,400-23,150
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price
Indore 900 22,500-23,200 22,700-23,300
Saturday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per
tonne (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 23,600
Ambika Solvex --
Bajrang Extractions 23,150
Betul Oils 23,500
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil 23,800
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 23,900
Divya Jyoti Industries 23,300
General Foods 23,750
Gujarat Ambuja 23,100
Indian Rubber 23,300
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 23,000
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 23,500
Khaitan Agro Industries 23,300
Krishana Oil 23,600
Kriti Industries 23,850
Lakhmi Solvex 23,900
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods 23,850
Prakash Solvex 23,500
Premier Proteins --
Rama Phopsphates 23,700
Ruchi Soya Industries 23,750
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries 23,400
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Saturday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 60,300-60,400 60,000-60,100
Soyoil solvent market delivery 60,600-60,700 60,300-60,400
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 63,500-63,600 63,000-63,100
Soyoil refined market delivery# 63,700-63,800 63,200-63,300
Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Saturday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1030-1100 1030-1100
Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1110 1110
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Saturday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 17,900-17,950 17,800-17,850
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 17,750-17,800 17,650-17,700
FOR Kakinada delivery 17,850-17,900 17,750-17,800
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 16,600-16,650 16,500-16,550
Spot ( 48% protein) 16,700-16,750 16,600-16,650
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 366-367 364-365
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 369-370 367-368
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 371-372 369-370
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 357-358 355-356
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 359-360 357-358
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Saturday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship