* Soybean prices were steady at close on limited buying support at higher
prices.
* Soy oil prices were up further at closed on limited selling against better
buying support.
* Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited trading.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/ton:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Close Open Previous
Market delivery 22,500-23,200 22,500-23,200 22,200-23,000
(Auction prices)
Market delivery 22,700-23,300 22,700-23,300 22,400-23,150
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 23,000-23,900 23,000-23,900 23,000-23,600
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton,
in and around Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price
Indore 900 22,500-23,200 22,700-23,300
Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore:
Close Open Previous
Soyoil solvent crushing
plant delivery 60,500-60,600 60,300-60,400 60,000-60,100
Soyoil solvent market delivery 60,800-60,900 60,600-60,700 60,300-60,400
Soyoil refined crushing
plant delivery# 63,700-63,800 63,500-63,600 63,000-63,100
Soyoil refined market delivery# 63,900-64,000 63,700-63,800 63,200-63,300
- Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Close Open Previous
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1030-1100 1030-1100 1030-1100
Soyoil refined (fortune brand) 1110 1110 1110
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne:
Close Open Previous
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 17,900-17,950 17,900-17,950 17,800-17,850
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 17,750-17,800 17,750-17,800 17,650-17,700
FOR Kakinada delivery 17,850-17,900 17,850-17,900 17,750-17,800
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 16,600-16,650 16,600-16,650 16,500-16,550
Spot (48% protein) 16,700-16,750 16,700-16,750 16,600-16,650
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 366-367 366-367 364-365
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 369-370 369-370 367-368
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 371-372 371-372 369-370
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 357-358 357-358 355-356
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 359-360 359-360 357-358
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Close Open Previous
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
FOR Mumbai
(New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in
market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship