* Soybean prices were steady at close on limited buying support at higher prices. * Soy oil prices were up further at closed on limited selling against better buying support. * Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited trading. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/ton: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Close Open Previous Market delivery 22,500-23,200 22,500-23,200 22,200-23,000 (Auction prices) Market delivery 22,700-23,300 22,700-23,300 22,400-23,150 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 23,000-23,900 23,000-23,900 23,000-23,600 Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton, in and around Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 900 22,500-23,200 22,700-23,300 Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 60,500-60,600 60,300-60,400 60,000-60,100 Soyoil solvent market delivery 60,800-60,900 60,600-60,700 60,300-60,400 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 63,700-63,800 63,500-63,600 63,000-63,100 Soyoil refined market delivery# 63,900-64,000 63,700-63,800 63,200-63,300 - Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil refined (most brands) 1030-1100 1030-1100 1030-1100 Soyoil refined (fortune brand) 1110 1110 1110 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 17,900-17,950 17,900-17,950 17,800-17,850 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 17,750-17,800 17,750-17,800 17,650-17,700 FOR Kakinada delivery 17,850-17,900 17,850-17,900 17,750-17,800 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 16,600-16,650 16,600-16,650 16,500-16,550 Spot (48% protein) 16,700-16,750 16,700-16,750 16,600-16,650 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 366-367 366-367 364-365 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 369-370 369-370 367-368 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 371-372 371-372 369-370 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 357-358 357-358 355-356 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 359-360 359-360 357-358 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FOR Mumbai (New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship