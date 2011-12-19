* Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support against limited availability's. According to trade sources about 1.50 lac bags (90 kg each) arrived in the mandies of Madhya Pradesh State. * Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against limited selling at lower prices. * Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Monday Previous Market delivery 22,700-23,500 22,500-23,200 (Auction price) Market delivery 22,900-23,600 22,700-23,300 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 950 22,700-23,500 22,900-23,600 Monday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 23,800 Ambika Solvex 23,900 Bajrang Extractions 23,400 Betul Oils 23,750 Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil 23,750 Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 24,100 Divya Jyoti Industries 23,500 General Foods 24,000 Gujarat Ambuja -- Indian Rubber 23,600 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 23,400 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 23,600 Khaitan Agro Industries 23,550 Krishana Oil 23,900 Kriti Industries 24,050 Lakhmi Solvex 24,150 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 24,000 Prakash Solvex 23,700 Premier Proteins 24,000 Rama Phopsphates 24,000 Ruchi Soya Industries 24,000 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 23,750 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Monday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 61,400-61,500 60,500-60,600 Soyoil solvent market delivery 61,700-61,800 60,800-60,900 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 64,400-64,500 63,700-63,800 Soyoil refined market delivery# 64,600-64,700 63,900-64,000 Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1040-1110 1030-1100 Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1120 1110 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Monday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 18,000-18,100 17,900-17,950 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 17,850-17,950 17,750-17,800 FOR Kakinada delivery 17,950-18,050 17,850-17,900 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 16,700-16,750 16,600-16,650 Spot ( 48% protein) 16,800-16,850 16,700-16,750 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 369-370 366-367 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 372-373 369-370 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 374-375 371-372 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 360-361 357-358 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 362-363 359-360 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Monday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship