* Soybean prices were steady at close on limited buying support at higher prices. * Soy oil prices were up further at closed on limited selling against better buying support. * Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited trading. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/ton: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Close Open Previous Market delivery 22,700-23,500 22,700-23,500 22,500-23,200 (Auction prices) Market delivery 22,900-23,600 22,900-23,600 22,700-23,300 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 23,400-24,150 23,400-24,150 23,000-23,900 Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton, in and around Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 950 22,700-23,500 22,900-23,600 Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 61,600-61,700 61,400-61,500 60,500-60,600 Soyoil solvent market delivery 61,900-62,000 61,700-61,800 60,800-60,900 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 64,600-64,700 64,400-64,500 63,700-63,800 Soyoil refined market delivery# 64,800-64,900 64,600-64,700 63,900-64,000 - Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil refined (most brands) 1040-1110 1040-1110 1030-1100 Soyoil refined (fortune brand) 1120 1120 1110 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 18,000-18,100 18,000-18,100 17,900-17,950 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 17,850-17,950 17,850-17,950 17,750-17,800 FOR Kakinada delivery 17,950-18,050 17,950-18,050 17,850-17,900 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 16,700-16,750 16,700-16,750 16,600-16,650 Spot (48% protein) 16,800-16,850 16,800-16,850 16,700-16,750 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 369-370 369-370 366-367 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 372-373 372-373 369-370 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 374-375 374-375 371-372 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 360-361 360-361 357-358 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 362-363 362-363 359-360 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FOR Mumbai (New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship