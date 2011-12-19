* Soybean prices were steady at close on limited buying support at higher
prices.
* Soy oil prices were up further at closed on limited selling against better
buying support.
* Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited trading.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/ton:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Close Open Previous
Market delivery 22,700-23,500 22,700-23,500 22,500-23,200
(Auction prices)
Market delivery 22,900-23,600 22,900-23,600 22,700-23,300
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 23,400-24,150 23,400-24,150 23,000-23,900
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton,
in and around Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price
Indore 950 22,700-23,500 22,900-23,600
Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore:
Close Open Previous
Soyoil solvent crushing
plant delivery 61,600-61,700 61,400-61,500 60,500-60,600
Soyoil solvent market delivery 61,900-62,000 61,700-61,800 60,800-60,900
Soyoil refined crushing
plant delivery# 64,600-64,700 64,400-64,500 63,700-63,800
Soyoil refined market delivery# 64,800-64,900 64,600-64,700 63,900-64,000
- Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Close Open Previous
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1040-1110 1040-1110 1030-1100
Soyoil refined (fortune brand) 1120 1120 1110
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne:
Close Open Previous
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 18,000-18,100 18,000-18,100 17,900-17,950
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 17,850-17,950 17,850-17,950 17,750-17,800
FOR Kakinada delivery 17,950-18,050 17,950-18,050 17,850-17,900
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 16,700-16,750 16,700-16,750 16,600-16,650
Spot (48% protein) 16,800-16,850 16,800-16,850 16,700-16,750
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 369-370 369-370 366-367
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 372-373 372-373 369-370
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 374-375 374-375 371-372
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 360-361 360-361 357-358
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 362-363 362-363 359-360
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Close Open Previous
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
FOR Mumbai
(New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in
market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship