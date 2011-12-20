* Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support against limited availability's. According to trade sources about 1.40 lac bags (90 kg each) arrived in the mandies of Madhya Pradesh State. * Soy oil refined prices opened firm on better buying support against limited selling. * Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Tuesday Previous Market delivery 23,000-23,700 22,700-23,500 (Auction price) Market delivery 23,200-23,750 22,900-23,600 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 750 23,000-23,700 23,200-23,750 Tuesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 23,900 Ambika Solvex 24,000 Bajrang Extractions 23,750 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 24,400 Divya Jyoti Industries 23,850 General Foods 24,250 Gujarat Ambuja 23,700 Indian Rubber 23,750 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 24,000 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 24,000 Khaitan Agro Industries 23,900 Krishana Oil 24,000 Kriti Industries 24,400 Lakhmi Solvex 24,450 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 24,400 Prakash Solvex 24,000 Premier Proteins -- Rama Phopsphates 24,300 Ruchi Soya Industries 24,250 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 23,900 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 61,600-61,700 61,600-61,700 Soyoil solvent market delivery 61,900-62,000 61,900-62,000 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 64,700-64,800 64,600-64,700 Soyoil refined market delivery# 64,900-65,000 64,800-64,900 Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1050-1120 1040-1110 Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1130 1120 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Tuesday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 18,200-18,250 18,000-18,100 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 18,050-18,100 17,850-17,950 FOR Kakinada delivery 18,150-18,200 17,950-18,050 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 16,850-16,900 16,700-16,750 Spot ( 48% protein) 16,950-17,000 16,800-16,850 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 372-373 369-370 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 375-376 372-373 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 377-378 374-375 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 363-364 360-361 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 365-366 362-363 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Tuesday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship