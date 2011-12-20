* Soybean prices were steady at close on limited buying support at higher prices. * Soy oil prices were steady at closed on limited buying support at higher prices. * Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited trading. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/ton: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Close Open Previous Market delivery 23000-23700 23000-23700 22700-23500 (Auction prices) Market delivery 23200-23750 23200-23750 22900-23600 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 23700-24400 23700-24400 23400-24150 Soybean yellow arrivals in tones and market prices in rupees/ton in and around Indore according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 750 23000-23700 23200-23750 Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 61600-61700 61600-61700 61600-61700 Soyoil solvent market delivery 61900-62000 61900-62000 61900-62000 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 64700-64800 64700-64800 64600-64700 Soyoil refined market delivery# 64900-65000 64900-65000 64800-64900 - Prices of soyoil refined in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin for market delivery in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil refined (most brands) 1050-1120 1050-1120 1040-1110 Soyoil refined (fortune brand) 1130 1130 1120 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 18200-18250 18200-18250 18000-18100 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 18050-18100 18050-18100 17850-17950 FOR Kakinada delivery 18150-18200 18150-18200 17950-18050 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 16850-16900 16850-16900 16700-16750 Spot (48% protein) 16950-17000 16950-17000 16800-16850 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 372-373 372-373 369-370 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 375-376 375-376 372-373 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 377-378 377-378 374-375 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 363-364 363-364 360-361 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 365-366 365-366 362-363 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FOR Mumbai (New PP Bags In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship