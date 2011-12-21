* Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at
higher prices. Arrivals are also improved today. According to trade sources
about 1.90 lac bags (90 kg each) arrived in the mandies of Madhya Pradesh
State.
* Soy oil prices opened weak on poor buying support against better selling at
higher prices.
* Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Wednesday Previous
Market delivery 23,000-23,600 23,000-23,700
(Auction price)
Market delivery 23,200-23,650 23,200-23,750
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price
Indore 900 23,000-23,600 23,200-23,650
Wednesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per
tonne (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 24,000
Ambika Solvex --
Bajrang Extractions 23,750
Betul Oils 24,000
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil 24,050
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex --
Divya Jyoti Industries 23,700
General Foods 24,200
Gujarat Ambuja 23,800
Indian Rubber 23,800
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 24,000
ITC --
Khandwa Oils --
Khaitan Agro Industries 23,950
Krishana Oil 24,000
Kriti Industries 24,350
Lakhmi Solvex 24,350
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods 24,100
Prakash Solvex 24,000
Premier Proteins --
Rama Phopsphates 24,250
Ruchi Soya Industries 24,200
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries 23,900
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 61,500-61,600 61,600-61,700
Soyoil solvent market delivery 61,800-61,900 61,900-62,000
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 64,500-64,600 64,700-64,800
Soyoil refined market delivery# 64,700-64,800 64,900-65,000
Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1050-1120 1050-1120
Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1130 1130
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Wednesday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 18,100-18,150 18,200-18,250
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 17,950-18,000 18,050-18,100
FOR Kakinada delivery 18,050-18,100 18,150-18,200
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 16,750-16,800 16,850-16,900
Spot ( 48% protein) 16,850-16,900 16,950-17,000
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 370-371 372-373
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 373-374 375-376
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 375-376 377-378
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 361-362 363-364
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 363-364 365-366
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Wednesday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship