* Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at higher prices. Arrivals are also improved today. According to trade sources about 1.90 lac bags (90 kg each) arrived in the mandies of Madhya Pradesh State. * Soy oil prices opened weak on poor buying support against better selling at higher prices. * Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Wednesday Previous Market delivery 23,000-23,600 23,000-23,700 (Auction price) Market delivery 23,200-23,650 23,200-23,750 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 900 23,000-23,600 23,200-23,650 Wednesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 24,000 Ambika Solvex -- Bajrang Extractions 23,750 Betul Oils 24,000 Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil 24,050 Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex -- Divya Jyoti Industries 23,700 General Foods 24,200 Gujarat Ambuja 23,800 Indian Rubber 23,800 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 24,000 ITC -- Khandwa Oils -- Khaitan Agro Industries 23,950 Krishana Oil 24,000 Kriti Industries 24,350 Lakhmi Solvex 24,350 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 24,100 Prakash Solvex 24,000 Premier Proteins -- Rama Phopsphates 24,250 Ruchi Soya Industries 24,200 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 23,900 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 61,500-61,600 61,600-61,700 Soyoil solvent market delivery 61,800-61,900 61,900-62,000 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 64,500-64,600 64,700-64,800 Soyoil refined market delivery# 64,700-64,800 64,900-65,000 Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1050-1120 1050-1120 Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1130 1130 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Wednesday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 18,100-18,150 18,200-18,250 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 17,950-18,000 18,050-18,100 FOR Kakinada delivery 18,050-18,100 18,150-18,200 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 16,750-16,800 16,850-16,900 Spot ( 48% protein) 16,850-16,900 16,950-17,000 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 370-371 372-373 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 373-374 375-376 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 375-376 377-378 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 361-362 363-364 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 363-364 365-366 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Wednesday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship