* Soybean prices were steady at close on limited buying support at higher prices. * Soy oil prices were down further at closed on poor buying support against increased selling at higher prices. * Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited trading. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/ton: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Close Open Previous Market delivery 23,000-23,600 23,000-23,600 23,000-23,700 (Auction prices) Market delivery 23,200-23,650 23,200-23,650 23,200-23,750 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 23,700-24,350 23,700-24,350 23,700-24,400 Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton, in and around Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 900 23,000-23,600 23,200-23,650 Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 61,400-61,500 61,500-61,600 61,600-61,700 Soyoil solvent market delivery 61,700-61,800 61,800-61,900 61,900-62,000 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 64,300-64,400 64,500-64,600 64,700-64,800 Soyoil refined market delivery# 64,500-64,600 64,700-64,800 64,900-65,000 - Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil refined (most brands) 1050-1120 1050-1120 1050-1120 Soyoil refined (fortune brand) 1130 1130 1130 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 18,100-18,150 18,100-18,150 18,200-18,250 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 17,950-18,000 17,950-18,000 18,050-18,100 FOR Kakinada delivery 18,050-18,100 18,050-18,100 18,150-18,200 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 16,750-16,800 16,750-16,800 16,850-16,900 Spot (48% protein) 16,850-16,900 16,850-16,900 16,950-17,000 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 370-371 370-371 372-373 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 373-374 373-374 375-376 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 375-376 375-376 377-378 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 361-362 361-362 363-364 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 363-364 363-364 365-366 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FOR Mumbai (New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship