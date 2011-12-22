* Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at higher prices. Arrivals are also improved today. According to trade sources about 2.00 lac bags (90 kg each) arrived in the mandies of Madhya Pradesh State. * Soy oil refined prices opened weak on poor buying support against better selling at higher prices. * Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Thursday Previous Market delivery 22,800-23,500 23,000-23,600 (Auction price) Market delivery 23,000-23,600 23,200-23,650 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 1000 22,800-23,500 23,000-23,600 Thursday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 23,800 Ambika Solvex -- Bajrang Extractions 23,650 Betul Oils 23,500 Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 24,150 Divya Jyoti Industries 23,700 General Foods 23,950 Gujarat Ambuja 23,500 Indian Rubber 23,600 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 23,900 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 24,000 Khaitan Agro Industries 23,800 Krishana Oil 23,750 Kriti Industries 24,150 Lakhmi Solvex 24,150 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 23,900 Prakash Solvex 23,900 Premier Proteins 23,900 Rama Phopsphates 24,000 Ruchi Soya Industries 23,950 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 23,900 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 61,400-61,500 61,400-61,500 Soyoil solvent market delivery 61,700-61,800 61,700-61,800 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 64,000-64,100 64,300-64,400 Soyoil refined market delivery# 64,200-64,300 64,500-64,600 Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1050-1120 1050-1120 Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1130 1130 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Thursday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 17,900-17,950 18,100-18,150 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 17,750-17,800 17,950-18,000 FOR Kakinada delivery 17,850-17,900 18,050-18,100 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 16,550-16,600 16,750-16,800 Spot ( 48% protein) 16,650-16,700 16,850-16,900 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 366-367 370-371 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 369-370 373-374 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 371-372 375-376 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 357-358 361-362 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 359-360 363-364 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Thursday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship