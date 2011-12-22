* Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at
higher prices. Arrivals are also improved today. According to trade sources
about 2.00 lac bags (90 kg each) arrived in the mandies of Madhya Pradesh State.
* Soy oil refined prices opened weak on poor buying support against better
selling at higher prices.
* Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Thursday Previous
Market delivery 22,800-23,500 23,000-23,600
(Auction price)
Market delivery 23,000-23,600 23,200-23,650
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price
Indore 1000 22,800-23,500 23,000-23,600
Thursday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per
tonne (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 23,800
Ambika Solvex --
Bajrang Extractions 23,650
Betul Oils 23,500
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 24,150
Divya Jyoti Industries 23,700
General Foods 23,950
Gujarat Ambuja 23,500
Indian Rubber 23,600
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 23,900
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 24,000
Khaitan Agro Industries 23,800
Krishana Oil 23,750
Kriti Industries 24,150
Lakhmi Solvex 24,150
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods 23,900
Prakash Solvex 23,900
Premier Proteins 23,900
Rama Phopsphates 24,000
Ruchi Soya Industries 23,950
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries 23,900
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Thursday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 61,400-61,500 61,400-61,500
Soyoil solvent market delivery 61,700-61,800 61,700-61,800
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 64,000-64,100 64,300-64,400
Soyoil refined market delivery# 64,200-64,300 64,500-64,600
Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Thursday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1050-1120 1050-1120
Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1130 1130
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Thursday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 17,900-17,950 18,100-18,150
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 17,750-17,800 17,950-18,000
FOR Kakinada delivery 17,850-17,900 18,050-18,100
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 16,550-16,600 16,750-16,800
Spot ( 48% protein) 16,650-16,700 16,850-16,900
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 366-367 370-371
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 369-370 373-374
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 371-372 375-376
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 357-358 361-362
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 359-360 363-364
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Thursday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship