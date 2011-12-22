* Soybean prices were steady at close on limited buying support at higher
prices.
* Soy oil solvent prices were down sharply at closed on poor buying support
against increased selling.
* Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited trading.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/ton:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Close Open Previous
Market delivery 22,800-23,500 22,800-23,500 23,000-23,600
(Auction prices)
Market delivery 23,000-23,600 23,000-23,600 23,200-23,650
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 23,500-24,150 23,500-24,150 23,700-24,350
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton,
in and around Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price
Indore 1000 22,800-23,500 23,000-23,600
Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore:
Close Open Previous
Soyoil solvent crushing
plant delivery 61,000-61,100 61,400-61,500 61,400-61,500
Soyoil solvent market delivery 61,300-61,400 61,700-61,800 61,700-61,800
Soyoil refined crushing
plant delivery# 64,000-64,100 64,000-64,100 64,300-64,400
Soyoil refined market delivery# 64,200-64,300 64,200-64,300 64,500-64,600
- Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Close Open Previous
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1050-1120 1050-1120 1050-1120
Soyoil refined (fortune brand) 1130 1130 1130
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne:
Close Open Previous
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 17,900-17,950 17,900-17,950 18,100-18,150
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 17,750-17,800 17,750-17,800 17,950-18,000
FOR Kakinada delivery 17,850-17,900 17,850-17,900 18,050-18,100
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 16,550-16,600 16,550-16,600 16,750-16,800
Spot (48% protein) 16,650-16,700 16,650-16,700 16,850-16,900
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 366-367 366-367 370-371
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 369-370 369-370 373-374
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 371-372 371-372 375-376
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 357-358 357-358 361-362
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 359-360 359-360 363-364
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Close Open Previous
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
FOR Mumbai
(New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in
market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship