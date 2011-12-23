* Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support. According to trade sources about 2.00 lac bags (90 kg each) arrived in the mandies of Madhya Pradesh State. * Soy oil prices opened firm on limited selling at lower prices. * Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Thursday Previous Market delivery 23,000-23,700 22,800-23,500 (Auction price) Market delivery 23,200-23,800 23,000-23,600 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 1100 23,000-23,700 23,200-23,800 Friday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 23,850 Ambika Solvex 23,900 Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils 23,600 Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil 23,700 Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya 23,900 Dhanlaxmi Solvex 24,150 Divya Jyoti Industries 23,600 General Foods 23,950 Gujarat Ambuja 23,500 Indian Rubber 23,700 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours -- ITC -- Khandwa Oils 23,850 Khaitan Agro Industries 23,650 Krishana Oil 23,700 Kriti Industries 24,050 Lakhmi Solvex 24,200 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 24,000 Prakash Solvex 23,850 Premier Proteins 23,900 Rama Phopsphates 24,000 Ruchi Soya Industries 23,950 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 23,800 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Friday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 61,600-61,700 61,000-61,100 Soyoil solvent market delivery 61,900-62,000 61,300-61,400 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 64,700-64,800 64,000-64,100 Soyoil refined market delivery# 64,900-65,000 64,200-64,300 Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1050-1120 1050-1120 Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1130 1130 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Friday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 18,100-18,150 17,900-17,950 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 17,950-18,000 17,750-17,800 FOR Kakinada delivery 18,050-18,100 18,850-17,900 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 16,750-16,800 16,550-16,600 Spot ( 48% protein) 16,850-16,900 16,650-16,700 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 370-371 366-367 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 373-374 369-370 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 375-376 371-372 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 361-362 357-358 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 363-364 359-360 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Friday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship