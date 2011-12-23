* Soybean prices were steady at close on limited buying support at higher
prices.
* Soy oil prices were up further sharply at closed on better buying support
against limited selling.
* Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited trading.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/ton:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Close Open Previous
Market delivery 23,000-23,700 23,000-23,700 22,800-23,500
(Auction prices)
Market delivery 23,200-23,800 23,200-23,800 23,000-23,600
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 23,500-24,200 23,500-24,200 23,500-24,150
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton,
in and around Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price
Indore 1000 22,800-23,500 22,800-23,500
Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore:
Close Open Previous
Soyoil solvent crushing
plant delivery 62,200-62,300 61,600-61,700 61,000-61,100
Soyoil solvent market delivery 62,500-62,600 61,900-62,000 61,300-61,400
Soyoil refined crushing
plant delivery# 65,500-65,700 64,700-64,800 64,000-64,100
Soyoil refined market delivery# 65,700-65,900 64,900-65,000 64,200-64,300
- Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Close Open Previous
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1050-1120 1050-1120 1050-1120
Soyoil refined (fortune brand) 1130 1130 1130
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne:
Close Open Previous
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 18,100-18,150 18,100-18,150 17,900-17,950
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 17,950-18,000 17,950-18,000 17,750-17,800
FOR Kakinada delivery 18,050-18,100 18,050-18,100 17,850-17,900
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 16,750-16,800 16,750-16,800 16,550-16,600
Spot (48% protein) 16,850-16,900 16,850-16,900 16,650-16,700
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 370-371 370-371 366-367
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 373-374 373-374 369-370
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 375-376 375-376 371-372
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 361-362 361-362 357-358
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 363-364 363-364 359-360
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Close Open Previous
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
FOR Mumbai
(New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in
market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship