* Indore mandi was closed today due to Amavasya. * Soy oil prices opened firm on limited selling at lower prices. * Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries at higher prices. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Saturday Previous Market delivery 23,000-23,700 23,000-23,700 (Auction price) Market delivery 23,200-23,800 23,200-23,800 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 1100 23,000-23,700 23,200-23,800 Saturday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 23,900 Ambika Solvex -- Bajrang Extractions 23,750 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex -- Divya Jyoti Industries 23,800 General Foods 24,250 Gujarat Ambuja 23,750 Indian Rubber 23,900 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 24,000 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 24,050 Khaitan Agro Industries 23,850 Krishana Oil 23,900 Kriti Industries 24,350 Lakhmi Solvex 24,400 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 24,250 Prakash Solvex 24,000 Premier Proteins -- Rama Phopsphates 24,300 Ruchi Soya Industries 24,250 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 23,900 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 62,700-62,800 62,200-62,300 Soyoil solvent market delivery 63,000-63,100 62,500-62,600 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 65,900-66,000 65,500-65,700 Soyoil refined market delivery# 66,100-66,200 65,700-65,900 Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1060-1130 1050-1120 Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1140 1130 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Saturday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 17,900-17,850 18,100-18,150 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 17,750-17,800 17,950-18,000 FOR Kakinada delivery 17,850-17,900 18,050-18,100 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 16,550-16,600 16,750-16,800 Spot ( 48% protein) 16,650-16,700 16,850-16,900 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 366-367 370-371 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 369-370 373-374 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 371-372 375-376 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 357-358 361-362 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 359-360 363-364 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Saturday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship