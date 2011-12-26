* Soybean prices were opened weak in Indore mandi today on limited buying support at higher prices. * Soy oil prices opened firm on limited selling at lower prices against better buying support. * Soy meal prices opened steady on limited buying inquiries at higher prices. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Monday Previous Market delivery 22,800-23,500 23,000-23,700 (Auction price) Market delivery 23,300-23,600 23,200-23,800 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 750 22,800-23,500 23,000-23,600 Monday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 24,000 Ambika Solvex 24,150 Bajrang Extractions 23,750 Betul Oils 23,800 Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil 24,100 Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 24,400 Divya Jyoti Industries 23,800 General Foods 24,300 Gujarat Ambuja 23,800 Indian Rubber 23,900 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 24,000 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 24,200 Khaitan Agro Industries 23,800 Krishana Oil 23,900 Kriti Industries 24,300 Lakhmi Solvex 24,400 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 24,150 Prakash Solvex 24,000 Premier Proteins 24,150 Rama Phopsphates 24,200 Ruchi Soya Industries 24,300 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 24,000 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Monday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 63,100-63,200 62,600-62,700 Soyoil solvent market delivery 63,400-63,500 62,900-63,000 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 66,400-66,500 65,800-65,900 Soyoil refined market delivery# 66,600-66,700 66,000-66,100 Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1070-1140 1060-1130 Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1150 1140 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Monday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 17,900-17,950 17,900-17,950 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 17,750-17,800 17,750-17,800 FOR Kakinada delivery 17,850-17,900 17,850-17,900 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 16,550-16,600 16,550-16,600 Spot ( 48% protein) 16,650-16,700 16,650-16,700 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 366-367 366-367 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 369-370 369-370 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 371-372 371-372 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 357-358 357-358 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 359-360 359-360 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Monday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship