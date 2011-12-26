* Soybean prices were steady at close on limited buying support at higher
prices.
* Soy oil prices were up further at closed on better buying support against
limited selling.
* Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited trading.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/ton:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Close Open Previous
Market delivery 22,800-23,500 22,800-23,500 23,000-23,700
(Auction prices)
Market delivery 23,000-23,600 23,000-23,600 23,200-23,800
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 23,750-24,400 23,750-24,400 23,750-24,400
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton,
in and around Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price
Indore 750 22,800-23,500 23,000-23,600
Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore:
Close Open Previous
Soyoil solvent crushing
plant delivery 63,500-63,600 63,100-63,200 62,600-62,700
Soyoil solvent market delivery 63,800-63,900 63,400-63,500 62,900-63,000
Soyoil refined crushing
plant delivery# 67,000-67,100 66,400-66,500 65,800-65,900
Soyoil refined market delivery# 67,200-67,300 66,600-66,700 66,000-66,100
- Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Close Open Previous
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1070-1140 1070-1140 1060-1130
Soyoil refined (fortune brand) 1150 1150 1140
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne:
Close Open Previous
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 17,900-17,950 17,900-17,950 17,900-17,950
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 17,750-17,800 17,750-17,800 17,750-17,800
FOR Kakinada delivery 17,850-17,900 17,850-17,900 17,850-17,900
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 16,550-16,600 16,550-16,600 16,550-16,600
Spot (48% protein) 16,650-16,700 16,650-16,700 16,650-16,700
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 366-367 366-367 366-367
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 369-370 369-370 369-370
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 371-372 371-372 371-372
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 357-358 357-358 357-358
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 359-360 359-360 359-360
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Close Open Previous
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
FOR Mumbai
(New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in
market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship