* Soybean prices were steady at close on limited buying support at higher prices. * Soy oil prices were up further at closed on better buying support against limited selling. * Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited trading. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/ton: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Close Open Previous Market delivery 22,800-23,500 22,800-23,500 23,000-23,700 (Auction prices) Market delivery 23,000-23,600 23,000-23,600 23,200-23,800 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 23,750-24,400 23,750-24,400 23,750-24,400 Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton, in and around Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 750 22,800-23,500 23,000-23,600 Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 63,500-63,600 63,100-63,200 62,600-62,700 Soyoil solvent market delivery 63,800-63,900 63,400-63,500 62,900-63,000 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 67,000-67,100 66,400-66,500 65,800-65,900 Soyoil refined market delivery# 67,200-67,300 66,600-66,700 66,000-66,100 - Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil refined (most brands) 1070-1140 1070-1140 1060-1130 Soyoil refined (fortune brand) 1150 1150 1140 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 17,900-17,950 17,900-17,950 17,900-17,950 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 17,750-17,800 17,750-17,800 17,750-17,800 FOR Kakinada delivery 17,850-17,900 17,850-17,900 17,850-17,900 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 16,550-16,600 16,550-16,600 16,550-16,600 Spot (48% protein) 16,650-16,700 16,650-16,700 16,650-16,700 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 366-367 366-367 366-367 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 369-370 369-370 369-370 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 371-372 371-372 371-372 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 357-358 357-358 357-358 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 359-360 359-360 359-360 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FOR Mumbai (New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship