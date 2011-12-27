* Soybean prices were opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support
against limited availabilities.
* Soy oil prices opened weak on better selling against poor buying support.
* Soy meal prices opened steady on limited buying inquiries at higher prices.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Tuesday Previous
Market delivery 23,000-23,600 22,800-23,500
(Auction price)
Market delivery 23,200-23,700 23,000-23,600
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price
Indore 800 23,000-23,600 23,200-23,700
Tuesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 24,100
Ambika Solvex --
Bajrang Extractions 24,000
Betul Oils 23,800
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil 24,250
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 24,500
Divya Jyoti Industries 23,900
General Foods 24,300
Gujarat Ambuja 23,750
Indian Rubber 23,850
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 24,000
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 24,250
Khaitan Agro Industries 23,800
Krishana Oil 24,000
Kriti Industries 24,500
Lakhmi Solvex 24,500
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods 24,400
Prakash Solvex 24,100
Premier Proteins 24,100
Rama Phopsphates 24,300
Ruchi Soya Industries 24,300
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries 24,200
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Tuesday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 63,300-63,400 63,500-63,600
Soyoil solvent market delivery 63,600-63,700 63,800-63,900
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 66,800-66,900 67,000-67,100
Soyoil refined market delivery# 67,000-67,100 67,200-67,300
Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Tuesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1070-1140 1070-1140
Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1150 1150
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Monday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 17,900-17,950 17,900-17,950
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 17,750-17,800 17,750-17,800
FOR Kakinada delivery 17,850-17,900 17,850-17,900
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 16,550-16,600 16,550-16,600
Spot ( 48% protein) 16,650-16,700 16,650-16,700
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 366-367 366-367
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 369-370 369-370
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 371-372 371-372
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 357-358 357-358
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 359-360 359-360
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Monday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship