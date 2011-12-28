* Soybean prices were opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support against limited availabilities. * Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against poor selling. * Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Wednesday Previous Market delivery 23,200-24,000 23,000-23,600 (Auction price) Market delivery 23,400-24,200 23,200-23,700 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 850 23,200-24,000 23,400-24,200 Wednesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 24,400 Ambika Solvex -- Bajrang Extractions 24,400 Betul Oils 24,250 Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 24,800 Divya Jyoti Industries 24,100 General Foods 24,700 Gujarat Ambuja 24,200 Indian Rubber 24,100 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 24,500 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 24,500 Khaitan Agro Industries 24,000 Krishana Oil 24,250 Kriti Industries 24,900 Lakhmi Solvex 24,850 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 24,800 Prakash Solvex 24,400 Premier Proteins -- Rama Phopsphates 24,600 Ruchi Soya Industries 24,700 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 24,400 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 65,100-65,200 64,400-64,500 Soyoil solvent market delivery 65,400-65,500 64,700-64,800 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 68,500-68,600 67,800-67,900 Soyoil refined market delivery# 68,700-68,800 68,000-68,100 Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1080-1150 1070-1140 Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1160 1150 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Wednesday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 18,100-18,150 17,900-17,950 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 17,950-18,000 17,750-17,800 FOR Kakinada delivery 18,050-18,100 17,850-17,900 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 16,750-16,800 16,550-16,600 Spot ( 48% protein) 16,850-16,900 16,650-16,700 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 370-371 366-367 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 373-374 369-370 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 375-376 371-372 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 361-362 357-358 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 363-364 359-360 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Wednesday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship