* Soybean prices were steady at close on limited buying support at higher prices. * Soy oil refined prices were up further at closed on better buying support against limited selling. * Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited trading. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/ton: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Close Open Previous Market delivery 23,200-24,000 23,200-24,000 23,000-23,600 (Auction prices) Market delivery 23,400-24,200 23,400-24,200 23,200-23,700 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 24,000-24,900 24,000-24,900 23,750-24,500 Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton, in and around Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 850 23,200-24,000 23,400-24,200 Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 65,100-65,200 65,100-65,200 64,400-64,500 Soyoil solvent market delivery 65,400-65,500 65,400-65,500 64,700-64,800 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 68,700-68,800 68,500-68,600 67,800-67,900 Soyoil refined market delivery# 68,900-69,000 68,700-68,800 68,000-68,100 - Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil refined (most brands) 1080-1150 1080-1150 1070-1140 Soyoil refined (fortune brand) 1160 1160 1150 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 18,100-18,150 18,100-18,150 17,900-17,950 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 17,950-18,000 17,950-18,000 17,750-17,800 FOR Kakinada delivery 18,050-18,100 18,050-18,100 17,850-17,900 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 16,750-16,800 16,750-16,800 16,550-16,600 Spot (48% protein) 16,850-16,900 16,850-16,900 16,650-16,700 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 370-371 370-371 366-367 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 373-374 373-374 369-370 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 375-376 375-376 371-372 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 361-362 361-362 357-358 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 363-364 363-364 359-360 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FOR Mumbai (New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship