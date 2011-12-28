* Soybean prices were steady at close on limited buying support at higher
prices.
* Soy oil refined prices were up further at closed on better buying support
against limited selling.
* Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited trading.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/ton:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Close Open Previous
Market delivery 23,200-24,000 23,200-24,000 23,000-23,600
(Auction prices)
Market delivery 23,400-24,200 23,400-24,200 23,200-23,700
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 24,000-24,900 24,000-24,900 23,750-24,500
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton,
in and around Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price
Indore 850 23,200-24,000 23,400-24,200
Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore:
Close Open Previous
Soyoil solvent crushing
plant delivery 65,100-65,200 65,100-65,200 64,400-64,500
Soyoil solvent market delivery 65,400-65,500 65,400-65,500 64,700-64,800
Soyoil refined crushing
plant delivery# 68,700-68,800 68,500-68,600 67,800-67,900
Soyoil refined market delivery# 68,900-69,000 68,700-68,800 68,000-68,100
- Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Close Open Previous
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1080-1150 1080-1150 1070-1140
Soyoil refined (fortune brand) 1160 1160 1150
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne:
Close Open Previous
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 18,100-18,150 18,100-18,150 17,900-17,950
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 17,950-18,000 17,950-18,000 17,750-17,800
FOR Kakinada delivery 18,050-18,100 18,050-18,100 17,850-17,900
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 16,750-16,800 16,750-16,800 16,550-16,600
Spot (48% protein) 16,850-16,900 16,850-16,900 16,650-16,700
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 370-371 370-371 366-367
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 373-374 373-374 369-370
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 375-376 375-376 371-372
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 361-362 361-362 357-358
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 363-364 363-364 359-360
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Close Open Previous
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
FOR Mumbai
(New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in
market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship