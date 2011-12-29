* Soybean prices were opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support
against limited availabilities.
* Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against poor selling.
* Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Thursday Previous
Market delivery 23,300-24,200 23,200-24,000
(Auction price)
Market delivery 23,500-24,300 23,400-24,200
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 900 23,300-24,200 23,500-24,300
Thursday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per
tonne (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 24,700
Ambika Solvex --
Bajrang Extractions 24,500
Betul Oils 24,250
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 25,000
Divya Jyoti Industries 24,500
General Foods 24,850
Gujarat Ambuja 24,250
Indian Rubber 24,500
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 24,500
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 24,750
Khaitan Agro Industries 24,300
Krishana Oil 24,400
Kriti Industries 25,050
Lakhmi Solvex 25,100
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods 25,000
Prakash Solvex 24,700
Premier Proteins 25,000
Rama Phopsphates 24,800
Ruchi Soya Industries 24,850
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries --
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Thursday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 65,200-65,300 65,100-65,200
Soyoil solvent market delivery 65,500-65,600 65,400-65,500
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 69,200-69,300 68,700-68,800
Soyoil refined market delivery# 69,400-69,500 68,900-69,000
Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Thursday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1090-1160 1080-1150
Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1170 1160
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Thursday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 18,400-18,450 18,100-18,150
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 18,250-18,300 17,950-18,000
FOR Kakinada delivery 18,350-18,400 18,050-18,100
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 17,050-17,100 16,750-16,800
Spot ( 48% protein) 17,150-17,200 16,850-16,900
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 376-377 370-371
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 379-380 373-374
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 381-382 375-376
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 367-368 361-362
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 369-370 363-364
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Thursday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship