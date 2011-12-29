* Soybean prices were opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support against limited availabilities. * Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against poor selling. * Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Thursday Previous Market delivery 23,300-24,200 23,200-24,000 (Auction price) Market delivery 23,500-24,300 23,400-24,200 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 900 23,300-24,200 23,500-24,300 Thursday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 24,700 Ambika Solvex -- Bajrang Extractions 24,500 Betul Oils 24,250 Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 25,000 Divya Jyoti Industries 24,500 General Foods 24,850 Gujarat Ambuja 24,250 Indian Rubber 24,500 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 24,500 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 24,750 Khaitan Agro Industries 24,300 Krishana Oil 24,400 Kriti Industries 25,050 Lakhmi Solvex 25,100 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 25,000 Prakash Solvex 24,700 Premier Proteins 25,000 Rama Phopsphates 24,800 Ruchi Soya Industries 24,850 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries -- Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 65,200-65,300 65,100-65,200 Soyoil solvent market delivery 65,500-65,600 65,400-65,500 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 69,200-69,300 68,700-68,800 Soyoil refined market delivery# 69,400-69,500 68,900-69,000 Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1090-1160 1080-1150 Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1170 1160 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Thursday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 18,400-18,450 18,100-18,150 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 18,250-18,300 17,950-18,000 FOR Kakinada delivery 18,350-18,400 18,050-18,100 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 17,050-17,100 16,750-16,800 Spot ( 48% protein) 17,150-17,200 16,850-16,900 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 376-377 370-371 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 379-380 373-374 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 381-382 375-376 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 367-368 361-362 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 369-370 363-364 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Thursday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship