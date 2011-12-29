* Soybean prices were steady at close on limited buying support at higher prices. * Soy oil refined prices were down at closed on poor buying support against increased selling at higher prices. Soy oil solvent prices were up further at closed on better buying support. * Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited trading. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/ton: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Close Open Previous Market delivery 23,300-24,200 23,300-24,200 23,200-24,000 (Auction prices) Market delivery 23,500-24,300 23,500-24,300 23,400-24,200 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 24,250-25,100 24,250-25,100 24,000-24,900 Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton, in and around Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 900 23,300-24,200 23,500-24,300 Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 65,400-65,500 65,200-65,300 65,100-65,200 Soyoil solvent market delivery 65,700-65,800 65,500-65,600 65,400-65,500 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 68,700-68,800 69,200-69,300 68,700-68,800 Soyoil refined market delivery# 68,900-69,000 69,400-69,500 68,900-69,000 - Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil refined (most brands) 1090-1160 1090-1160 1080-1150 Soyoil refined (fortune brand) 1170 1170 1160 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 18,400-18,450 18,400-18,450 18,100-18,150 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 18,250-18,300 18,250-18,300 17,950-18,000 FOR Kakinada delivery 18,350-18,400 18,350-18,400 18,050-18,100 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 17,050-17,100 17,050-17,100 16,750-16,800 Spot (48% protein) 17,150-17,200 17,150-17,200 16,850-16,900 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 376-377 376-377 370-371 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 379-380 379-380 373-374 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 381-382 381-382 375-376 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 367-368 367-368 361-362 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 369-370 369-370 363-364 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FOR Mumbai (New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship