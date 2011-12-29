* Soybean prices were steady at close on limited buying support at higher
prices.
* Soy oil refined prices were down at closed on poor buying support against
increased selling at higher prices. Soy oil solvent prices were up further at
closed on better buying support.
* Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited trading.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/ton:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Close Open Previous
Market delivery 23,300-24,200 23,300-24,200 23,200-24,000
(Auction prices)
Market delivery 23,500-24,300 23,500-24,300 23,400-24,200
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 24,250-25,100 24,250-25,100 24,000-24,900
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton,
in and around Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price
Indore 900 23,300-24,200 23,500-24,300
Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore:
Close Open Previous
Soyoil solvent crushing
plant delivery 65,400-65,500 65,200-65,300 65,100-65,200
Soyoil solvent market delivery 65,700-65,800 65,500-65,600 65,400-65,500
Soyoil refined crushing
plant delivery# 68,700-68,800 69,200-69,300 68,700-68,800
Soyoil refined market delivery# 68,900-69,000 69,400-69,500 68,900-69,000
- Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Close Open Previous
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1090-1160 1090-1160 1080-1150
Soyoil refined (fortune brand) 1170 1170 1160
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne:
Close Open Previous
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 18,400-18,450 18,400-18,450 18,100-18,150
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 18,250-18,300 18,250-18,300 17,950-18,000
FOR Kakinada delivery 18,350-18,400 18,350-18,400 18,050-18,100
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 17,050-17,100 17,050-17,100 16,750-16,800
Spot (48% protein) 17,150-17,200 17,150-17,200 16,850-16,900
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 376-377 376-377 370-371
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 379-380 379-380 373-374
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 381-382 381-382 375-376
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 367-368 367-368 361-362
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 369-370 369-370 363-364
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Close Open Previous
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
FOR Mumbai
(New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in
market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship