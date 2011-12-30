* Soybean prices were opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support
at higher prices.
* Soy oil solvent prices opened weak on poor buying support against incteased
selling. Soy oil refined opened steady on limited trading.
* Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Friday Previous
Market delivery 23,100-23,900 23,300-24,200
(Auction price)
Market delivery 23,300-24,000 23,500-24,300
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 950 23,100-23,900 23,300-24,000
Friday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 24,600
Ambika Solvex --
Bajrang Extractions --
Betul Oils 24,250
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 24,800
Divya Jyoti Industries 24,400
General Foods 24,650
Gujarat Ambuja 24,250
Indian Rubber 24,400
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours --
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 24,750
Khaitan Agro Industries 24,250
Krishana Oil --
Kriti Industries 24,900
Lakhmi Solvex 24,950
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods 24,800
Prakash Solvex 24,600
Premier Proteins --
Rama Phopsphates 23,900
Ruchi Soya Industries 24,650
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries 24,500
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Friday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 65,200-65,300 65,400-65,500
Soyoil solvent market delivery 65,500-65,600 65,700-65,800
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 68,700-68,800 68,700-68,800
Soyoil refined market delivery# 68,900-69,000 68,900-69,000
Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Friday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1100-1170 1090-1160
Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1180 1170
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Friday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 18,300-18,350 18,400-18,450
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 18,150-18,200 18,250-18,300
FOR Kakinada delivery 18,250-18,300 18,350-18,400
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 16,800-16,850 17,050-17,100
Spot ( 48% protein) 16,900-16,950 17,150-17,200
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 374-375 376-377
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 377-378 379-380
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 379-380 381-382
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 365-366 367-368
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 367-368 369-370
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Friday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship