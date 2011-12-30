* Soybean prices were opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at higher prices. * Soy oil solvent prices opened weak on poor buying support against incteased selling. Soy oil refined opened steady on limited trading. * Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Friday Previous Market delivery 23,100-23,900 23,300-24,200 (Auction price) Market delivery 23,300-24,000 23,500-24,300 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 950 23,100-23,900 23,300-24,000 Friday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 24,600 Ambika Solvex -- Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils 24,250 Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 24,800 Divya Jyoti Industries 24,400 General Foods 24,650 Gujarat Ambuja 24,250 Indian Rubber 24,400 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours -- ITC -- Khandwa Oils 24,750 Khaitan Agro Industries 24,250 Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 24,900 Lakhmi Solvex 24,950 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 24,800 Prakash Solvex 24,600 Premier Proteins -- Rama Phopsphates 23,900 Ruchi Soya Industries 24,650 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 24,500 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Friday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 65,200-65,300 65,400-65,500 Soyoil solvent market delivery 65,500-65,600 65,700-65,800 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 68,700-68,800 68,700-68,800 Soyoil refined market delivery# 68,900-69,000 68,900-69,000 Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1100-1170 1090-1160 Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1180 1170 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Friday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 18,300-18,350 18,400-18,450 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 18,150-18,200 18,250-18,300 FOR Kakinada delivery 18,250-18,300 18,350-18,400 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 16,800-16,850 17,050-17,100 Spot ( 48% protein) 16,900-16,950 17,150-17,200 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 374-375 376-377 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 377-378 379-380 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 379-380 381-382 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 365-366 367-368 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 367-368 369-370 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Friday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship