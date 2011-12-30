* Soybean prices were steady at close on limited buying support at higher
prices.
* Soy oil prices were down at closed on poor buying support against
increased selling at higher prices.
* Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited trading.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/ton:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Close Open Previous
Market delivery 23,100-23,900 23,100-23,900 23,300-24,200
(Auction prices)
Market delivery 23,300-24,000 23,300-24,000 23,500-24,300
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 24,250-24,950 24,250-24,950 24,250-25,100
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton,
in and around Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price
Indore 950 23,100-23,900 23,300-24,000
Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore:
Close Open Previous
Soyoil solvent crushing
plant delivery 65,000-65,100 65,200-65,300 65,400-65,500
Soyoil solvent market delivery 65,300-65,400 65,500-65,600 65,700-65,800
Soyoil refined crushing
plant delivery# 68,200-68,300 68,700-68,800 68,700-68,800
Soyoil refined market delivery# 68,400-68,500 68,900-69,000 68,900-69,000
- Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Close Open Previous
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1100-1170 1100-1170 1090-1160
Soyoil refined (fortune brand) 1180 1180 1170
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne:
Close Open Previous
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 18,300-18,350 18,300-18,350 18,400-18,450
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 18,150-18,200 18,150-18,200 18,250-18,300
FOR Kakinada delivery 18,250-18,300 18,250-18,300 18,350-18,400
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 16,800-16,850 16,800-16,850 17,050-17,100
Spot (48% protein) 16,900-16,950 16,900-16,950 17,150-17,200
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 374-375 374-375 376-377
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 377-378 377-378 379-380
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 379-380 379-380 381-382
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 365-366 365-366 367-368
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 367-368 367-368 369-370
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Close Open Previous
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
FOR Mumbai
(New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in
market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship