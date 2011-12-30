* Soybean prices were steady at close on limited buying support at higher prices. * Soy oil prices were down at closed on poor buying support against increased selling at higher prices. * Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited trading. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/ton: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Close Open Previous Market delivery 23,100-23,900 23,100-23,900 23,300-24,200 (Auction prices) Market delivery 23,300-24,000 23,300-24,000 23,500-24,300 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 24,250-24,950 24,250-24,950 24,250-25,100 Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton, in and around Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 950 23,100-23,900 23,300-24,000 Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 65,000-65,100 65,200-65,300 65,400-65,500 Soyoil solvent market delivery 65,300-65,400 65,500-65,600 65,700-65,800 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 68,200-68,300 68,700-68,800 68,700-68,800 Soyoil refined market delivery# 68,400-68,500 68,900-69,000 68,900-69,000 - Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil refined (most brands) 1100-1170 1100-1170 1090-1160 Soyoil refined (fortune brand) 1180 1180 1170 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 18,300-18,350 18,300-18,350 18,400-18,450 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 18,150-18,200 18,150-18,200 18,250-18,300 FOR Kakinada delivery 18,250-18,300 18,250-18,300 18,350-18,400 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 16,800-16,850 16,800-16,850 17,050-17,100 Spot (48% protein) 16,900-16,950 16,900-16,950 17,150-17,200 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 374-375 374-375 376-377 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 377-378 377-378 379-380 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 379-380 379-380 381-382 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 365-366 365-366 367-368 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 367-368 367-368 369-370 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FOR Mumbai (New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship