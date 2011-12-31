* Soybean prices were opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support. * Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against limited selling at lower prices. * Soy meal prices opened firm on betterr buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Saturday Previous Market delivery 23,400-24,200 23,100-23,900 (Auction price) Market delivery 23,600-24,300 23,300-24,000 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 800 23,400-24,200 23,600-24,300 Saturday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 24,700 Ambika Solvex -- Bajrang Extractions 24,500 Betul Oils 24,500 Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil 24,950 Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 25,000 Divya Jyoti Industries 24,500 General Foods 24,800 Gujarat Ambuja 24,600 Indian Rubber 24,500 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours -- ITC -- Khandwa Oils 24,650 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 24,500 Kriti Industries 25,100 Lakhmi Solvex 25,100 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 25,000 Prakash Solvex 24,600 Premier Proteins -- Rama Phopsphates 25,000 Ruchi Soya Industries 24,800 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries -- Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 65,500-65,600 65,000-65,100 Soyoil solvent market delivery 65,800-65,900 65,300-65,400 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 69,500-69,600 68,200-68,300 Soyoil refined market delivery# 69,700-69,800 68,400-68,500 Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1110-1180 1100-1170 Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1200 1180 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Saturday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 18,400-18,450 18,300-18,350 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 18,250-18,300 18,150-18,200 FOR Kakinada delivery 18,350-18,400 18,250-18,300 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 16,900-16,950 16,800-16,850 Spot ( 48% protein) 17,000-17,050 16,900-16,950 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 376-377 374-375 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 379-380 377-378 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 381-382 379-380 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 367-368 365-366 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 369-370 367-368 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Saturday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship