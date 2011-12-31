* Soybean prices were steady at close on limited buying support at higher prices. * Soy oil refined prices were down at closed on poor buying support against increased selling at higher prices. * Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited trading. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/ton: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Close Open Previous Market delivery 23,400-24,200 23,400-24,200 23,100-23,900 (Auction prices) Market delivery 23,600-24,300 23,600-24,300 23,300-24,000 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 24,500-25,100 24,500-25,100 24,250-24,950 Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton, in and around Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 800 23,400-24,200 23,600-24,400 Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 65,500-65,600 65,500-65,600 65,000-65,100 Soyoil solvent market delivery 65,800-65,900 65,800-65,900 65,300-65,400 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 69,200-69,300 69,500-69,600 68,200-68,300 Soyoil refined market delivery# 69,400-69,500 69,700-69,800 68,400-68,500 - Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil refined (most brands) 1110-1180 1110-1180 1100-1170 Soyoil refined (fortune brand) 1200 1200 1180 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 18,400-18,450 18,400-18,450 18,300-18,350 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 18,250-18,300 18,250-18,300 18,150-18,200 FOR Kakinada delivery 18,350-18,400 18,350-18,400 18,250-18,300 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 16,900-16,950 16,900-16,950 16,800-16,850 Spot (48% protein) 17,000-17,050 17,000-17,050 16,900-16,950 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 376-377 376-377 374-375 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 379-380 379-380 377-378 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 381-382 381-382 379-380 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 367-368 367-368 365-366 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 369-370 369-370 367-368 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FOR Mumbai (New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship