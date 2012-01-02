* Soybean prices were opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support. * Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against limited selling at lower prices. * Soy meal prices opened firm on betterr buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Monday Previous Market delivery 23,700-24,400 23,400-24,200 (Auction price) Market delivery 23,900-24,500 23,600-24,300 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 600 23,700-24,400 23,900-24,500 Monday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 24,800 Ambika Solvex -- Bajrang Extractions 24,500 Betul Oils 24,750 Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 25,000 Divya Jyoti Industries 24,750 General Foods 24,950 Gujarat Ambuja 24,750 Indian Rubber 24,600 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 24,600 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 25,000 Khaitan Agro Industries 24,850 Krishana Oil 24,750 Kriti Industries 25,150 Lakhmi Solvex 25,150 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 25,000 Prakash Solvex 24,750 Premier Proteins -- Rama Phopsphates 25,200 Ruchi Soya Industries 24,950 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 24,750 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Monday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 66,000-66,100 65,500-65,600 Soyoil solvent market delivery 66,300-66,400 65,800-65,900 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 70,000-70,100 69,200-69,300 Soyoil refined market delivery# 70,200-70,300 69,400-69,500 Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1130-1200 1110-1180 Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1220 1200 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Monday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 18,450-18,500 18,400-18,450 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 18,300-18,350 18,250-18,300 FOR Kakinada delivery 18,400-18,450 18,350-18,400 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 16,950-17,000 16,900-16,950 Spot ( 48% protein) 17,050-17,100 17,000-17,050 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 377-378 376-377 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 380-381 379-380 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 382-383 381-382 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 368-369 367-368 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 370-371 369-370 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Monday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship