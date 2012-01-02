* Soybean prices were steady at close on limited buying support at higher prices. * Soy oil prices were up further sharply at closed on better buying support against limited selling. * Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited trading. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/ton: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Close Open Previous Market delivery 23,700-24,400 23,700-24,400 23,400-24,200 (Auction prices) Market delivery 23,900-24,500 23,900-24,500 23,600-24,300 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 24,500-25,200 24,500-25,200 24,500-25,100 Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton, in and around Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 600 23,700-24,400 23,900-24,500 Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 67,000-67,100 66,000-66,100 65,500-65,600 Soyoil solvent market delivery 67,300-67,400 66,300-66,400 65,800-65,900 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 70,400-70,500 70,000-70,100 69,200-69,300 Soyoil refined market delivery# 70,600-70,700 70,200-70,300 69,400-69,500 - Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil refined (most brands) 1130-1200 1130-1200 1110-1180 Soyoil refined (fortune brand) 1220 1220 1200 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 18,450-18,500 18,450-18,500 18,400-18,450 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 18,300-18,350 18,300-18,350 18,250-18,300 FOR Kakinada delivery 18,400-18,450 18,400-18,450 18,350-18,400 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 16,950-17,000 16,950-17,000 16,900-16,950 Spot (48% protein) 17,050-17,100 17,050-17,100 17,000-17,050 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 377-378 377-378 376-377 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 380-381 380-381 379-380 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 382-383 382-383 381-382 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 368-369 368-369 367-368 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 370-371 370-371 369-370 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FOR Mumbai (New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship