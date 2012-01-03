* Soybean prices were opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support. * Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against limited selling. * Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Tuesday Previous Market delivery 24,200-24,900 23,700-24,400 (Auction price) Market delivery 23,400-25,000 23,900-24,500 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 700 24,200-24,900 24,400-25,000 Tuesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 25,250-25,400 Ambika Solvex -- Bajrang Extractions 25,000 Betul Oils 25,000 Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil 25,250-25,350 Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex -- Divya Jyoti Industries 25,000 General Foods 25,300 Gujarat Ambuja 25,000 Indian Rubber 24,750 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 25,500 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 25,250 Khaitan Agro Industries 25,250 Krishana Oil 25,250 Kriti Industries 25,700 Lakhmi Solvex 25,500-25,600 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 25,400 Prakash Solvex 25,000 Premier Proteins 25,250 Rama Phopsphates 25,300 Ruchi Soya Industries 25,400 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 25,000 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 67,500-67,600 67,000-67,100 Soyoil solvent market delivery 67,800-67,900 67,300-67,400 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 71,200-71,300 70,400-70,500 Soyoil refined market delivery# 71,400-71,500 70,600-70,700 Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1140-1210 1130-1200 Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1230 1220 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Tuesday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 18,600-18,650 18,450-18,500 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 18,450-18,500 18,300-18,350 FOR Kakinada delivery 18,550-18,600 18,400-18,450 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 17,100-17,150 16,950-17,000 Spot ( 48% protein) 17,200-17,250 17,050-17,100 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 380-381 377-378 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 383-384 380-381 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 385-386 382-383 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 371-372 368-369 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 373-374 370-371 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Tuesday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship