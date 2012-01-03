* Soybean prices were steady at close on limited buying support at higher prices. * Soy oil prices were up further at closed on better buying support against limited selling. * Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited trading. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/ton: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Close Open Previous Market delivery 24,200-24,900 24,200-24,900 23,700-24,400 (Auction prices) Market delivery 24,400-25,000 24,400-25,000 23,900-24,500 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 24,750-25,700 24,750-25,700 24,500-25,200 Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton, in and around Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 700 24,200-24,900 24,400-25,000 Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 67,600-67,700 67,500-67,600 67,000-67,100 Soyoil solvent market delivery 67,900-68,000 67,800-67,900 67,300-67,400 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 71,300-71,500 71,200-71,300 70,400-70,500 Soyoil refined market delivery# 71,500-71,700 71,400-71,500 70,600-70,700 - Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil refined (most brands) 1140-1210 1140-1210 1130-1200 Soyoil refined (fortune brand) 1230 1230 1220 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 18,600-18,650 18,600-18,650 18,450-18,500 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 18,450-18,500 18,450-18,500 18,300-18,350 FOR Kakinada delivery 18,550-18,600 18,550-18,600 18,400-18,450 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 17,100-17,150 17,100-17,150 16,950-17,000 Spot (48% protein) 17,200-17,250 17,200-17,250 17,050-17,100 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 380-381 380-381 377-378 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 383-384 383-384 380-381 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 385-386 385-386 382-383 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 371-372 371-372 368-369 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 373-374 373-374 370-371 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FOR Mumbai (New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship