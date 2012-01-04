* Soybean prices were opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support. * Soy oil prices opened almost steady on limited buying support at higher prices. * Soy meal prices opened steady on limited buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Wednesday Previous Market delivery 24,250-25,200 24,200-24,900 (Auction price) Market delivery 24,500-25,300 23,400-25,000 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 800 24,250-25,200 24,500-25,300 Wednesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 25,600 Ambika Solvex -- Bajrang Extractions 25,000 Betul Oils 25,400 Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 25,500 Divya Jyoti Industries 25,150 General Foods 25,400-25,450 Gujarat Ambuja 25,100 Indian Rubber 25,100 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours -- ITC -- Khandwa Oils 25,300 Khaitan Agro Industries 25,000 Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 25,700 Lakhmi Solvex 25,650 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 25,500 Prakash Solvex 25,250 Premier Proteins -- Rama Phopsphates 25,600 Ruchi Soya Industries 25,400-25,450 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 25,000 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 67,600-67,700 67,600-67,700 Soyoil solvent market delivery 67,900-68,000 67,900-68,000 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 71,400-71,500 71,300-71,500 Soyoil refined market delivery# 71,600-71,700 71,500-71,700 Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1140-1210 1140-1210 Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1230 1230 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Wednesday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 18,600-18,650 18,600-18,650 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 18,450-18,500 18,450-18,500 FOR Kakinada delivery 18,550-18,600 18,550-18,600 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 17,100-17,150 17,100-17,150 Spot ( 48% protein) 17,200-17,250 17,200-17,250 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 380-381 380-381 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 383-384 383-384 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 385-386 385-386 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 371-372 371-372 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 373-374 374-375 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Wednesday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship