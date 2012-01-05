* Soybean prices were opened with sharp fall in Indore mandi today on poor buying support against increased stockiest selling at higher prices. * Soy oil prices also opened weak on poor buying support at higher prices. * Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Thursday Previous Market delivery 23,700-24,500 24,250-25,200 (Auction price) Market delivery 23,900-24,600 24,500-25,300 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 800 23,700-24,500 23,900-24,600 Thursday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 25,000 Ambika Solvex -- Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils 24,750 Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 25,200 Divya Jyoti Industries 24,900 General Foods 24,900 Gujarat Ambuja 24,900 Indian Rubber 24,600 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours -- ITC -- Khandwa Oils 25,100 Khaitan Agro Industries 25,000 Krishana Oil 24,800 Kriti Industries 25,450 Lakhmi Solvex 25,400 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 25,150 Prakash Solvex 25,000 Premier Proteins 25,100 Rama Phopsphates 25,200 Ruchi Soya Industries 24,900 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 24,750 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 67,300-67,400 67,500-67,600 Soyoil solvent market delivery 67,600-67,700 67,800-67,900 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 70,900-71,000 71,000-71,100 Soyoil refined market delivery# 71,100-71,200 71,200-71,300 Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1140-1210 1140-1210 Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1230 1230 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Thursday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 18,400-18,450 18,600-18,650 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 18,250-18,300 18,450-18,500 FOR Kakinada delivery 18,350-18,400 18,550-18,600 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 16,900-16,950 17,100-17,150 Spot ( 48% protein) 17,000-17,050 17,200-17,250 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 376-377 380-381 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 379-380 383-384 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 381-382 385-386 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 367-368 371-372 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 369-370 373-374 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Thursday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship