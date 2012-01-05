* Soybean prices were opened with sharp fall in Indore mandi today on poor
buying support against increased stockiest selling at higher prices.
* Soy oil prices also opened weak on poor buying support at higher prices.
* Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Thursday Previous
Market delivery 23,700-24,500 24,250-25,200
(Auction price)
Market delivery 23,900-24,600 24,500-25,300
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 800 23,700-24,500 23,900-24,600
Thursday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per
tonne (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 25,000
Ambika Solvex --
Bajrang Extractions --
Betul Oils 24,750
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 25,200
Divya Jyoti Industries 24,900
General Foods 24,900
Gujarat Ambuja 24,900
Indian Rubber 24,600
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours --
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 25,100
Khaitan Agro Industries 25,000
Krishana Oil 24,800
Kriti Industries 25,450
Lakhmi Solvex 25,400
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods 25,150
Prakash Solvex 25,000
Premier Proteins 25,100
Rama Phopsphates 25,200
Ruchi Soya Industries 24,900
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries 24,750
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Thursday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 67,300-67,400 67,500-67,600
Soyoil solvent market delivery 67,600-67,700 67,800-67,900
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 70,900-71,000 71,000-71,100
Soyoil refined market delivery# 71,100-71,200 71,200-71,300
Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Thursday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1140-1210 1140-1210
Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1230 1230
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Thursday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 18,400-18,450 18,600-18,650
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 18,250-18,300 18,450-18,500
FOR Kakinada delivery 18,350-18,400 18,550-18,600
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 16,900-16,950 17,100-17,150
Spot ( 48% protein) 17,000-17,050 17,200-17,250
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 376-377 380-381
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 379-380 383-384
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 381-382 385-386
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 367-368 371-372
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 369-370 373-374
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Thursday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship