* Soybean prices were steady at close on limited buying support at higher prices. * Soy oil prices were down further at closed on poor buying support against increased selling at higher prices. * Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited trading. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/ton: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Close Open Previous Market delivery 23,700-24,500 23,700-24,500 24,250-25,200 (Auction prices) Market delivery 23,900-24,600 23,900-24,600 24,500-25,300 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 24,600-25,450 24,600-25,450 25,000-25,700 Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton, in and around Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 800 23,700-24,500 23,900-24,600 Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 67,000-67,100 67,300-67,400 67,500-67,600 Soyoil solvent market delivery 67,300-67,400 67,600-67,700 67,800-67,900 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 70,500-70,600 70,900-71,000 71,000-71,100 Soyoil refined market delivery# 70,700-70,800 71,100-71,200 71,200-71,300 - Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil refined (most brands) 1140-1210 1140-1210 1140-1210 Soyoil refined (fortune brand) 1230 1230 1230 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 18,400-18,450 18,400-18,450 18,600-18,650 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 18,250-18,300 18,250-18,300 18,450-18,500 FOR Kakinada delivery 18,350-18,400 18,350-18,400 18,550-18,600 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 16,900-16,950 16,900-16,950 17,100-17,150 Spot (48% protein) 17,000-17,050 17,000-17,050 17,200-17,250 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 376-377 376-377 380-381 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 379-380 379-380 383-384 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 381-382 381-382 385-386 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 367-368 367-368 371-372 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 369-370 369-370 373-374 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FOR Mumbai (New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship