* Soybean prices were steady at close on limited buying support at higher
prices.
* Soy oil prices were down further at closed on poor buying support against
increased selling at higher prices.
* Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited trading.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/ton:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Close Open Previous
Market delivery 23,700-24,500 23,700-24,500 24,250-25,200
(Auction prices)
Market delivery 23,900-24,600 23,900-24,600 24,500-25,300
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 24,600-25,450 24,600-25,450 25,000-25,700
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton,
in and around Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price
Indore 800 23,700-24,500 23,900-24,600
Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore:
Close Open Previous
Soyoil solvent crushing
plant delivery 67,000-67,100 67,300-67,400 67,500-67,600
Soyoil solvent market delivery 67,300-67,400 67,600-67,700 67,800-67,900
Soyoil refined crushing
plant delivery# 70,500-70,600 70,900-71,000 71,000-71,100
Soyoil refined market delivery# 70,700-70,800 71,100-71,200 71,200-71,300
- Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Close Open Previous
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1140-1210 1140-1210 1140-1210
Soyoil refined (fortune brand) 1230 1230 1230
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne:
Close Open Previous
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 18,400-18,450 18,400-18,450 18,600-18,650
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 18,250-18,300 18,250-18,300 18,450-18,500
FOR Kakinada delivery 18,350-18,400 18,350-18,400 18,550-18,600
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 16,900-16,950 16,900-16,950 17,100-17,150
Spot (48% protein) 17,000-17,050 17,000-17,050 17,200-17,250
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 376-377 376-377 380-381
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 379-380 379-380 383-384
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 381-382 381-382 385-386
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 367-368 367-368 371-372
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 369-370 369-370 373-374
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Close Open Previous
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
FOR Mumbai
(New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in
market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship