* Soybean prices were opened with sharp fall in Indore mandi today on poor buying support against increased stockiest selling. * Soy oil prices also opened weak on poor buying support at higher prices. * Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Friday Previous Market delivery 23,300-24,200 23,700-24,500 (Auction price) Market delivery 23,500-24,250 23,900-24,600 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 1000 23,300-24,200 23,500-24,250 Friday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 24,650 Ambika Solvex 24,700 Bajrang Extractions 24,350 Betul Oils 24,500 Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 24,700 Divya Jyoti Industries 24,500 General Foods 24,600 Gujarat Ambuja 24,500 Indian Rubber 24,250 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 24,500 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 24,750 Khaitan Agro Industries 24,700 Krishana Oil 24,600 Kriti Industries 25,000 Lakhmi Solvex 25,000 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 24,700 Prakash Solvex 24,500 Premier Proteins 24,800 Rama Phopsphates 24,800 Ruchi Soya Industries 24,600 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 24,600 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Friday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 66,800-66,900 67,000-67,100 Soyoil solvent market delivery 67,100-67,200 67,300-67,400 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 70,000-70,100 70,500-70,600 Soyoil refined market delivery# 70,200-70,300 70,700-70,800 Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1140-1210 1140-1210 Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1230 1230 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Friday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 18,300-18,350 18,400-18,450 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 18,150-18,200 18,250-18,300 FOR Kakinada delivery 18,250-18,300 18,350-18,400 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 16,800-16,850 16,900-16,950 Spot ( 48% protein) 16,900-16,950 17,000-17,050 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 374-375 376-377 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 377-378 379-380 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 379-380 381-382 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 365-366 367-368 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 367-368 369-370 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Friday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship