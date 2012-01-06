* Soybean prices were steady at close on limited buying support at higher prices. * Soy oil prices were down further at closed on poor buying support against increased selling. * Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited trading. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/ton: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Close Open Previous Market delivery 23,300-24,200 23,300-24,200 23,700-24,500 (Auction prices) Market delivery 23,500-24,250 23,500-24,250 23,900-24,600 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 24,250-25,000 24,250-25,000 24,600-25,450 Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton, in and around Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 1000 23,300-24,200 23,500-24,250 Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 66,500-66,600 66,800-66,900 67,000-67,100 Soyoil solvent market delivery 66,800-66,900 67,100-67,200 67,300-67,400 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 69,800-69,900 70,000-70,100 70,500-70,600 Soyoil refined market delivery# 70,000-70,100 70,200-70,300 70,700-70,800 - Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil refined (most brands) 1140-1210 1140-1210 1140-1210 Soyoil refined (fortune brand) 1230 1230 1230 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 18,300-18,350 18,300-18,350 18,400-18,450 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 18,150-18,200 18,150-18,200 18,250-18,300 FOR Kakinada delivery 18,250-18,300 18,250-18,300 18,350-18,400 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 16,800-16,850 16,800-16,850 16,900-16,950 Spot (48% protein) 16,900-16,950 16,900-16,950 17,000-17,050 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 374-375 374-375 376-377 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 377-378 377-378 379-380 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 379-380 379-380 381-382 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 365-366 365-366 367-368 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 367-368 367-368 369-370 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FOR Mumbai (New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship