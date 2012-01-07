* Soybean prices were opened steady in Indore mandi today on limited buying support. * Soy oil prices opened with sharp fall on poor buying support against heavy selling pressure. * Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Saturday Previous Market delivery 23,300-24,200 23,300-24,200 (Auction price) Market delivery 23,500-24,250 23,500-24,250 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 900 23,300-24,200 23,500-24,250 Saturday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 24,400 Ambika Solvex 24,600 Bajrang Extractions 24,250 Betul Oils 24,250 Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 24,600 Divya Jyoti Industries 24,400 General Foods 24,450 Gujarat Ambuja 24,400 Indian Rubber 24,200 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 24,600 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 24,500 Khaitan Agro Industries 24,500 Krishana Oil 24,400 Kriti Industries 24,850 Lakhmi Solvex 24,800 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 24,650 Prakash Solvex 24,400 Premier Proteins 24,600 Rama Phopsphates 24,600 Ruchi Soya Industries 24,450 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 24,400 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 65,100-65,200 66,500-66,600 Soyoil solvent market delivery 65,400-65,500 66,800-66,900 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 68,700-68,800 69,800-69,900 Soyoil refined market delivery# 69,900-69,000 70,000-70,100 Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1130-1200 1140-1210 Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1220 1230 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Saturday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 18,200-18,250 18,300-18,350 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 18,050-18,100 18,150-18,200 FOR Kakinada delivery 18,150-18,200 18,250-18,300 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 16,700-16,750 16,800-16,850 Spot ( 48% protein) 16,800-16,850 16,900-16,950 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 372-373 374-375 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 375-376 377-378 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 377-378 379-380 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 363-364 365-366 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 365-366 367-368 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Saturday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship