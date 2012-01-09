* Soybean prices were opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at higher prices. * Soy oil prices opened steady on limited buying support. * Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries at lower prices. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Monday Previous Market delivery 23,300-23,950 23,300-24,200 (Auction price) Market delivery 23,500-24,000 23,500-24,250 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 600 23,300-23,950 23,500-24,000 Monday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 24,500 Ambika Solvex 24,650 Bajrang Extractions 24,000 Betul Oils 24,600 Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 24,600 Divya Jyoti Industries 24,400 General Foods 24,600 Gujarat Ambuja 24,400 Indian Rubber 24,100 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 24,500 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 24,650 Khaitan Agro Industries 24,600 Krishana Oil 24,450 Kriti Industries 24,800 Lakhmi Solvex 24,900 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 24,750 Prakash Solvex 24,350 Premier Proteins 24,750 Rama Phopsphates 24,700 Ruchi Soya Industries 24,600 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 24,500 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Monday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 65,000-65,100 65,000-65,100 Soyoil solvent market delivery 65,300-65,400 65,300-65,400 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 68,200-68,300 68,200-68,300 Soyoil refined market delivery# 68,500-68,500 68,400-68,500 Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1130-1200 1130-1200 Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1220 1220 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Monday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 18,200-18,350 18,200-18,250 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 18,150-18,200 18,050-18,100 FOR Kakinada delivery 18,250-18,300 18,150-18,200 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 16,800-16,850 16,700-16,750 Spot ( 48% protein) 16,900-16,950 16,800-16,850 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 374-375 372-373 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 377-378 375-376 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 379-380 377-378 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 365-366 363-364 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 367-368 365-366 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Monday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship