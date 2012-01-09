* Soybean prices were steady at close on limited buying support at higher prices. * Soy oil prices were up at closed on better buying support against poor selling at lower prices. * Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited trading. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/ton: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Close Open Previous Market delivery 23,300-23,950 23,300-23,950 23,300-24,200 (Auction prices) Market delivery 23,500-24,000 23,500-24,000 23,500-24,250 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 24,000-24,900 24,000-24,900 24,200-24,850 Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton, in and around Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 600 23,300-23,950 23,500-24,000 Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 65,500-65,600 65,000-65,100 65,000-65,100 Soyoil solvent market delivery 65,800-65,900 65,300-65,400 65,300-65,400 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 68,500-68,600 68,200-68,300 68,200-68,300 Soyoil refined market delivery# 68,700-68,800 68,400-68,500 68,400-68,500 - Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil refined (most brands) 1130-1200 1130-1200 1130-1200 Soyoil refined (fortune brand) 1220 1220 1220 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 18,300-18,350 18,300-18,350 18,200-18,250 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 18,150-18,200 18,150-18,200 18,050-18,100 FOR Kakinada delivery 18,250-18,300 18,250-18,300 18,150-18,200 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 16,800-16,850 16,800-16,850 16,700-16,750 Spot (48% protein) 16,900-16,950 16,900-16,950 16,800-16,850 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 374-375 374-375 372-373 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 377-378 377-378 375-376 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 379-380 379-380 377-378 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 365-366 365-366 363-364 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 367-368 367-368 365-366 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FOR Mumbai (New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship